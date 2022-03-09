Wamego senior Paige Donnelly dribbles down the court in Wamego’s 36-34 win over Labette County on Wednesday in the opening round of the Class 4A state tournament at the Tony’s Pizza Event Center in Salina. Donnelly led Wamego with 11 points.
SALINA — With 6.2 seconds on the clock, and the first round game of the state tournament tied up at 34-34, Lady Raider Rilee Meinhardt thought she had the winning shot.
It turned out she did, but not the way she intended. Fouled under the basket, she was sent to the free throw line where she made the ensuing shots, sending third-seeded Wamego to Friday’s semis with a 36-34 win over six seed Labette County in the opening round of the Class 4A state tournament at the Tony’s Pizza Event Center in Salina Wednesday night.
The Red Raiders struggled from the outset and trailed 21-14 at the half. With four minutes left in the third quarter, Wamego’s offense came alive and by the end of the period, the Red Raiders were up by a point, 25-24.
They held on through the fourth quarter for the 36-34 win.
Senior Paige Donnelly led Wamego with 11 followed by 10 for junior Trista Hoobler.
Wamego will have a rematch with two seed Eudora at 6 p.m. on Friday. The Red Raiders lost to the Cardinals 48-38 when they played on Jan. 22
Eudora also had an exciting opener as they never led in regulation but came back to down Clay Center 50-46 in overtime.