Wamego girls' golf wins back-to-back state titles Staff reports Oct 19, 2022 Wamego girls' golf is a state champion for a second straight season.The Red Raiders won the 4A state title Tuesday at the Emporia Municipal Golf Course, with freshman Addison Douglass and senior Ashten Pierson finishing first and second.Douglass dominated with a total score of 150 to finish 8 over par. She scored a 74 on Monday and a 75 on Tuesday.Pierson was the runner-up with a 167. She was just behind Douglass after shooting a 77 on Day 1 before scoring 90 on Day 2.Senior Kirby McKee came in fifth at 172, junior Sara Springer tied for 14th at 185, junior Trista Hoobler was 17th at 188 and senior Keauna Meyer was 35th at 205.Wamego scored a two-day team total of 674, shooting a 336 on Monday and a 338 on Tuesday. Winfield came in second place at 762 and Hayden finished third at 765.After Day 1, the Red Raiders led Winfield 336-380.The Red Raiders scored a team total of 717 at last year's 4A state tournament, edging out Winfield — which shot a 718 — for the title.