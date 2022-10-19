Wamego Girls Golf State titles 2022.jpg
The Wamego girls’ golf team celebrates its second straight state championship Tuesday at the Emporia Municipal Golf Course in Emporia.

Wamego girls’ golf is a state champion for a second straight season.

The Red Raiders won the 4A state title Tuesday at the Emporia Municipal Golf Course, with freshman Addison Douglass and senior Ashten Pierson finishing first and second.