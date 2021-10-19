The Wamego girls' golf team pose with their new state championship trophy after winning the 4A state golf title at Salina Municipal Golf Course on Tuesday. The Red Raider girls' beat second-place Winfield, the defending state champions, by one stroke.
In this file photo, the Wamego High School varsity girls golf team won the Hayden Invitational on Sept. 14. The Red Raiders won the first golf state title in school history on Tuesday.
Courtesy Photo
The Wamego girls' golf team is the best team in Class 4A.
A steady team performance (358-359-717) across the two-day state tournament allowed the Red Raiders to fight off a strong Day 2 push from the defending state champs, Winfield, at Salina Municipal Stadium on Monday and Tuesday.
Wamego edged Winfield by just one stroke.
The championship is the first golf state title by either gender in Wamego's history. The girls' team had finished second in the past two state tournaments.
Junior Ashten Pierson led the way for Wamego, placing seventh on the individual leaderboard with a two-day score of 32-over 172 (87-85).
Junior Kirby McKee finished 10th with a 34-over 174 (88-86), junior Trista Hoobler shot a 39-over 179 (86-93), senior Creighton Sanner had a 54-over 194 (97-97), senior Bailey Thornton shot a 55-over 195 (102, 93) and sophomore Sara Springer had a 83-over 223 (118-105).
Tonganoxie junior Hayden York was the individual medalist after shooting a 22-over 162 (87-75), four shots better than second-place Kate Roeder of Hayden High.
The state title is the second this calendar year for Wamego. The softball team won its first state title in program history in May.