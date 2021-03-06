WAMEGO — The Wamego High girls' basketball team leaned on its defense Saturday. Holton had no answers offensively.
It added up to an easy 55-20 home victory for the Lady Raiders, capturing the sub-state championship and earning a berth in the Class 4A state tournament in the process.
Although the Lady Wildcats were taller, the Lady Raiders were faster and more nimble, and in the first half, only allowed Holton one field goal and seven free throws.
Holton drew a quick foul to start the game, and nailed both free throws. But then Wamego went on an eight-point scoring run courtesy of Ashten Pierson and Trista Hoobler, to go up 8-2. Holton made one more free throw before Trista Hoobler closed the quarter with a 3-pointer, giving Wamego an 11-3 advantage.
Hoobler started the second period with another 3-pointer, then Holton got the first of its six points.
Then Trista Hoobler, Addison Denney and Toree Hoobler ballooned Wamego's lead to 23-5. The Lady Wildcats closed the period with two more free throws and their lone field goal, leaving Wamego ahead 23-9 at halftime.
Holton scored first in the third period, but Wamego quickly answered by field goals from Ryann Alderson and Pierson, 28-11.
Holton sank its only 3 of the contest to cut the deficit to 31-14. But that 17-point gap was as close as the visitors could get to the Lady Raiders. Wamego went on to add nine more points in the period from Paige Donnelly and Denney — while allowing just two more from Holton — to extend its lead to 40-16.
The final period went by quickly. Pierson opened with a 3-pointer, moving the score to 43-16. Holton tossed in a basket to make it 43-18.
Wamego then scored 12 of the game's final 14 points to win by 35.
The Lady Raiders has until Tuesday to savor the sub-state victory.
Wamego (16-5) travels to take on top-ranked Bishop Miege (19-1) in the quarterfinals of the state tournament. Tip off is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday.