SALINA — Eight points kept the Wamego girls out of the Class 4A State Championship game, as they fell Friday evening to the Eudora Cardinals, 49-41 at the Tony’s Pizza Event Center in Salina.
Beating Eudora would have also avenged the first of only two losses in the regular season after Wamego fell to the Cardinals in the mid-season tournament final. Instead, a rough fourth quarter for Wamego dropped the Raiders down to the third-place game on Saturday.
Eudora took an early four point lead in the game before Wamego’s offense started to get going and evened things.
The Cardinals pulled ahead again, but a last second Paige Donnelly shot gave Wamego a slim 9-8 edge at the end of the first quarter.
The Raiders pushed their lead to five lead with 4:21 remaining in the half.
The remainder of the quarter, however, belonged to Eudora.
The Cardinals went on a 9-0 run, passing Wamego and taking a 23-19 lead.
Ashten Pierson got a free throw to close the half, cutting the deficit to just three, 23-20 heading into the break.
Pierson got Wamego back into the game at the top of the third quarter, tying it up.
Trista Hoobler scored after that to put the Raiders ahead by two.
The scoring see-sawed back-and-forth between both squads and both teams went into the fourth quarter tied at 32.
The final quarter belonged to Eudora. The Cardinals outscored Wamego 17-9 down the stretch.
Wamego had several dry spells in the quarter.
Additionally, the Raiders were called for numerous fouls and Hoobler fouled out.
Donnelly, who was held to just 14 points, finished off the game with the only Raider 3 of the night.
Wamego will play Wellington at noon Saturday in the third place game.
Wellington, which entered the tournament as the undefeated number one seed, was trounced by Bishop Miege, 82-42, in the other Friday semifinal.