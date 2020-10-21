Wamego High School head coach Weston Moody and assistant coach Jacob Lattimer have been suspended and will not coach in Friday's regular-season finale against Abilene.
Aside from confirming the suspensions to The Wamego Times, Moody had no comment.
USD 320 superintendent Tim Winter told The Mercury on Wednesday afternoon that two coaches had been suspended following last week's 22-18 home loss to Fort Scott. Winter did not publicly name Moody or Lattimer, and also declined to cite the actions predicating the suspensions.
A video of the final play of last week's contest shows a Wamego coach throwing down his headset and going out on the field — within 5 yards of the end zone in the middle of the playing surface — to heatedly argue the ruling from the officiating crew.
Fort Scott's defense stopped Wamego quarterback Hayden Oviatt short of the goal line — the Red Raiders ran the play with six seconds remaining and no timeouts left — to allow the visitors to escape with a four-point victory.
Following news of Moody and Lattimer's suspensions, approximately 100-125 football players, junior football players and parents gathered at the USD 320 district office Wednesday morning to show their support.
Winter met with the group to hear their concerns.
"We appreciate and respect the rights of anyone in our community to express their opinions and express support for one of our staff members," he said in a statement. "I won't comment on a personnel matter."
It is unclear who will take over head coaching responsibilities for the Red Raiders on Friday in light of Moody's suspension.
Wamego is 3-4 on the season and is the No. 6 seed in the 4A West bracket heading into the final week of the regular season.
Abilene is 0-4 this fall and has not scored a single point, losing games by scores of 57-0 (Clay Center), 42-0 (Concordia), 46-0 (Chapman) and 47-0 (Augusta).
Assistant out after positive COVID-19 test
Another unnamed football assistant is in isolation following a positive coronavirus test.
Despite the test, Wamego still is planning to host Abilene on Friday for its final regular-season game. No other cases were found in the school's contact tracing.
"We did the contact trace and our coaches have a system in place where they maintain social distance and little contact with the players so they don’t become close contacts," Winter said. "We minimize that as much as we can through our practice protocols."
Wamego Times editor Beth Day contributed to this report.
THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED.