10-1 FB Colyer Brummett.jpg

Red Raider Colyer Brummett (16) sacks the Paola quarterback in Friday night's Homecoming win.

 Staff photo by Beth Day, Flint Hills News Service

For the third game this season, the Wamego Red Raiders were facing overtime. They had played Paola to a 14-14 draw at the end of the regulation time in their homecoming game.

The Panthers had the first offense possession of the period and slipped in for the score. The Wildcat PAT kick gave them a 21-14 lead.

Then it was Wamego's turn. Hayden Oviatt scored on a quarterback keeper to bring the Red Raiders within a point 21-20.

Now came the decision – does Wamego go for yet another OT, or try and win the game.

Coach Weston Moody called a time out and the offense went back in.

Oviatt connected with Colin Donahue in the back of the end zone for two points and the win.

“It was the player's decision,” Moody said after the game. “They had the confidence in it, and made the call.”

The path to overtime was a defensive dual between the two teams.

Paola scored at 7:06 in the first quarter on a one-yard run to go up 7-0.

Wamego answered as the quarter drew down on an Oviatt to Hagan Johnson 45-yard pass play. A good kick from Noah Ficke tied up the game 7-7.

Neither team scored in the second quarter, so that score carried into the locker room.

Paola gained a lead on the Raiders again at 2:39 in the third period on a six yard run with a good PAT, 14-7.

The Raiders knotted the game up again two minutes later on a 10 yard pass to Donahue. Ficke's kick was good, 14-14.

No one scored in the fourth period, leading the game into overtime and eventually, to another gutsy Red Raider win. 

Wamego's Garret Burgess (9) runs the Wildcat quarterback out of bounds in the first quarter of Friday's win.