WAMEGO — Missing two coaches, including head coach Weston Moody, proved no problem for Wamego on Friday.
The Red Raiders scored 62 unanswered points over visiting Abilene before the visitors scored twice with the game well out of hand and Wamego's younger players on the field.
Wamego won going away, 62-12.
With Moody and linebackers coach Jacob Lattimer both serving one-game suspensions, Travis Graber took over as head coach Friday. Now the principal at Wamego Middle School, Graber once had been a part of the high school football team's coaching staff.
He left after taking over as the middle school principal, but the Red Raiders didn't miss a beat with him at the helm Friday.
Wamego (4-4, 3-1 North Central Kansas League) scored quickly — and often.
In the first quarter the Raiders crossed the goal line five times.
Quarterback Hayden Oviatt accounted for the first touchdown on an 8-yard sneak, followed by a Noah Ficke extra point. Wamego took the lead, 7-0, and never relinquished it.
Five minutes after the Raiders' first touchdown, Oviatt handed the ball to Ryan Erickson, who slipped in from 5 yards out. An Oviatt-to-Erickson conversion jumped the score to 15-0.
Oviatt scored the third TD of the quarter when he broke away from the Abilene defense on the Cowboys' 35-yard line. After another Ficke kick, Wamego extended its lead to 22-0. Abilene fumbled a snap and Wamego took quick advantage of the Cowboy mistake, with a 22-yard Hagan Johnson run. Fike's kick moved the score to 29-0, with two minutes on the clock.
The Cowboys (0-5, 0-4) suffered the same fate on their next possession, as an interception by Riley Eveland gave the ball back to the Raiders, who immediately scored on a 27-yard pass play from Oviatt to Johnson, who snagged the ball in the end zone. Ficke's kick moved the first-quarter score to 36-0.
Wamego opened the second quarter on an Isaak Meyer interception, which gave the ball to the Raiders who again took quick advantage of the opportunity. With less than three minutes off the clock, Oviatt handed the ball to Jace Hodges, who scored Wamego's sixth TD of the night on a 5-yard run. Ficke again tapped in the point-after touchdown for a 43-0 lead.
The Raiders' defense forced a quick punt from the Cowboys, and Oviatt and Hodges authored a repeat performance. With a Ficke PAT, the score moved to 50-0, which triggered a running clock in the second half.
Wamego wasn't done in the first half, however, as Colin Donahue, who had taken over at quarterback, ran the ball in the 4-yard line. Ficke missed the kick, but Wamego ended the half up 56-0.
With a running clock, the second half was over quickly. Donahue ran in another TD from 40 yards out, but another missed kick kept the score at 62-0.
After Donahue's score, with eight minutes left in the period, Wamego put freshman Pruitt Nowlin under center, and he ran several squads of younger players through the rest of the game.
Abilene did come back, and the Cowboys scored their first points of the season, with one TD in the third and a second in the last seconds of the fourth, to move the score to 62-12.
The Red Raiders now turn their attention to the postseason.
Wamego hosts Independence in the first round of the playoffs next week. Independence is 1-3 this season, losing its regular-season finale, 59-6, to Rose Hill on Friday.
The winner of Wamego/Independence will move on to face the winner of the El Dorado/Winfield matchup.