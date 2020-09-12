MARYSVILLE — Wamego didn't let one loss turn into two. After falling in their season opener last week, the Red Raiders bounced back Friday night, topping Marysville on the road 28-14.
Hayden Oviatt was back under center for the Raiders — and excelled. He scored two of their Wamego's four touchdowns, the first coming in the opening period, when he stretched the ball over the goal line with 53 seconds left on the clock. The PAT kick was no good, so Wamego settled for a 6-0 lead when the quarter ended.
The two teams battled it out in the second period until Marysville scored with two minutes remaining. The Bulldog conversion attempt failed, and the teams went into the locker room tied 6-6.
Wamego (1-1, 1-1 North Central Kansas League) put another score on the board at 5:35 in the third period, with a short pass from Oviatt to Grant Warren. Oviatt successfully converted for two points to edge the Raiders ahead 14-6.
Wamego struck quickly in the final period, as Oviatt scored on an 80-yard run barely 40 seconds off the clock. Noah Ficke tapped in the point-after touchdown to up the lead to 21-6.
Five minutes later, Ryan Erickson ran in for the final Raider touchdown in for the night and with a Ficke kick, increased the lead to 28-6.
Marysville (0-2, 0-1 NCKL) got on the board at the end of period with a touchdown and conversion, closing the gap to 28-14, and, as neither team scored in the final three minutes, that score stood as the final.
After back-to-back games on the road to begin the season, Wamego finally plays its home opener next week, hosting Clay Center. The Tigers improved to 2-0, and 1-0 in the NCKL, after a 41-13 victory over Jefferson West on Friday.