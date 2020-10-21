WAMEGO — In the aftermath of the suspension of Wamego head football coach Weston Moody and linebackers coach Jacob Lattimer following the Fort Scott game last week, a group of parents and players — both high school and Junior Raiders — converged at the USD 320 District Office Wednesday morning to show their support for the coaches.
The two coaches’ suspensions will prevent them from being part of Wamego’s regular-season finale: a home game versus Abilene on Friday.
Wednesday’s gathering was not requested by either of the two coaches, according to an organizational social media post.
“This is a movement that is being led by concerned and frustrated parents who are demanding stronger leadership and consistent response to all the coaches in USD 320,” Kristin Cottam wrote in the post.
Moody confirmed the suspensions to The Times on Monday, who declined to comment. USD 320 Superintendent Tim Winter confirmed the suspensions Wednesday, citing “actions which occurred at the Oct. 16 game.”
Though Winter would not give the reasons for the suspensions, video from the end of the game, with voiceover from play-by-play announcer, shows Moody confronting the officials after a call by officials that denied the Raiders a last-second touchdown.
When questioned by a parent at the support gathering, Winter did confirm that “confronting officials in a disrespectful manner” is against the KSHSAA policy.
A reason was not provided for Lattimer’s suspension.
Toward the end of the scheduled gathering, several parents spoke with Winter, all showing support for Moody.
“I know nothing about the details that’s going on about all of this,” said Allison Karnowski, speaking for the group.
“All I know is a flurry of activity going on around Coach Moody. All I know is my personal benefit from that man, and my children’s who aren’t anywhere near high-school age. So anything I can do to show how much support we want to give him, (I’ll do). All of us appreciate how much he has done for this community. ... I want him to be there for my kids when they get older and play for him. And I have three girls.
“I’ve just been so inspired by his passion and engagement with the entire community, not just with the players,” she continued, “(but) with us parents, too.”
Laith Beets told Winter there was “no animosity” among those at the gathering.
“This is about Coach Moody, and we understand how you support football in general,” Beet said. “But this is about Coach Moody. He’s spending literally all his time supporting not just the high school kids, but look at all those kids out there (at the gathering). This would have been a wonderful time for you guys to step up and have his back.”
Cottam noted the boys learned a lot from Moody and this incident, saying he apologized to the team Sunday night.
“I sat right next to my son,” she said. “That’s the great part about being on Zoom: I can see him in action. One of the first things out of his mouth (was), ‘Hey guys, I let my emotions get the best of me. (It’s) not what I’m about, and I’m sorry.’”
Winter said he appreciated the support the group showed Moody.
“I appreciate Coach Moody as well,” he said. “I’ve seen it, I’ve witnessed it and he does a great job.
“What occurred Friday night is what brought you all here,” he continued. “What was passed down to a good man was just a disciplinary action we hope helps him grow and we move forward. We now focus on Friday night and our kids instead of a negative event. I’m sorry you’re all upset. I’m sorry you feel like somebody you care deeply about and respect has been wronged.
“I’ve met with Coach Moody regarding the two different situations. It was a very volatile situation, and we hope to move forward in a positive manner.”
Cottam told Winter one of the things parents want to see is consistency.
“We are hoping from both the high school standpoint, and from people having children (here) for years to come, we’d like to see procedures and policies for all coaches,” she said. “If there’s a task force, we have volunteers who would want to do that. I want our coaches to know ahead of time (what would happen) if they do something like that. I don’t think any surprises should come of disciplinary actions.”
“That’s all I’m asking for,” added Bobbi Eveland. “Constancy across the board. If it’s tennis, golf, music, band. It should be the same.”
USD 320 board member Sheryl Wohler also attended Wednesday’s gathering and addressed that issue.
“In regards to a Code of Conduct, I asked last year to review that,” she said. “I don’t know that it’s really respective of what we want sports to be. We reviewed some of it, but we didn’t do a full scale, ‘Let’s look at the Code of Conduct.’ And, it isn’t really a Code of Conduct, it’s just a manual. So I’d be happy to revisit that and maybe put together a committee.”
Wohler added she wants the middle school and the high school to be in sync and have the same expectations.
She committed to asking the board president to put the issue on an upcoming agenda.
“I’m happy to bring it back before the board and say, ‘Let’s look at it fairly quickly,’ because we want it in the manual before next fall.
“What do we want athletics to be in Wamego?” she asked. “It’s the bigger picture. It’s about education. It’s about self-management, self-discipline. The kids have learned a lot about this from Coach (Moody). No one has disputed that.”
At the conclusion, Eveland, who said she had frustrations beyond the current situation, thanked Winter for coming out to meet.
“It’s more than a lot of people would do,” she said.