CONCORDIA — Wamego didn't have the season opener it wanted Friday, falling on the road to Concordia 14-7.
The first half was a defensive battle down to the final seconds before Concordia crossed the goal line on a 7-yard pass as the clock ticked down. The point after kick was good and the Panthers had a 7-0 lead. Concordia scored again on a 34-yard pass with seven minutes left in the third quarter, extending its lead to 14-0.
Wamego (0-1) finally got on the board with 11:16 remaining, scoring on a 14-yard pass play from quarterback Colin Donahue to Hagan Johnson. The PAT was good, cutting the deficit to 14-7. But that was as close as the Red Raiders got, as the Panthers (1-0) took a knee for the win.
"We're going to learn a lot from this game," Wamego head coach Weston Moody said. "You learn a lot from losses and these guys will be back before you know it and ready to go."