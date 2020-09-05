Wamego Football 9-4-20.jpg
Wamego's Taylor Beck (42) brings down the Panther ball carrier in the first quarter of Friday night's game in Concordia. Also in on the play were Red Raider defenders Riley Eveland (32) and Lincoln Koehn (55). The Red Raiders lost 14-7.
 
 
 Beth Day, Flint Hills News Service

CONCORDIA — Wamego didn't have the season opener it wanted Friday, falling on the road to Concordia 14-7.

The first half was a defensive battle down to the final seconds before Concordia crossed the goal line on a 7-yard pass as the clock ticked down. The point after kick was good and the Panthers had a 7-0 lead. Concordia scored again on a 34-yard pass with seven minutes left in the third quarter, extending its lead to 14-0.

Wamego (0-1) finally got on the board with 11:16 remaining, scoring on a 14-yard pass play from quarterback Colin Donahue to Hagan Johnson. The PAT was good, cutting the deficit to 14-7. But that was as close as the Red Raiders got, as the Panthers (1-0) took a knee for the win.

"We're going to learn a lot from this game," Wamego head coach Weston Moody said. "You learn a lot from losses and these guys will be back before you know it and ready to go."