WAMEGO — Senior Wamego quarterback Colin Donahue firmly grasped the reins and led the Raiders to a 45-6 victory over the Clay Center Tigers in Wamego's season opener Friday.
Donahue, normally a Raider receiver and back up quarterback, stepped in for the injured star and Army commit Hayden Oviatt.
The defense played a huge role as well, holding the visitors to just one touchdown on a kickoff return.
“They gave up zero scores,” head coach Weston Moody said of his defense. “I think they've got a chip on their shoulder and they wanted to come and show up.”
The first score came with eight minutes on the clock when Donahue connected with Jackson Zeigler for a 43 yard touchdown pass.
Noah Ficke tapped in his first point after for a 7-0 lead. Wamego finished out the quarter with a second TD on a five-yard Thomas McIntyre push. Ficke brought the score to 14-0.
Clay Center threatened with five seconds left in the first half, but Lane Jeanneret snagged the Tiger pass on the one-yard line to save the touchdown. Unfortunately, the Raiders couldn't keep the ball, and were forced to punt. The Tigers fumbled the return and Gannon Couture jumped on the ball, giving possession back to the Raiders.
This time, Wamego was able to convert, and scored on a Donahue 46-yard pass to Chase Cottam. Ficke tipped in the ball, and the half ended with the Raiders enjoying a 21-0 lead.
Coming out of the locker room, the defense forced a quick Clay Center punt. The Donahue-Cottam duo was back in action with a 55-yard pass for Wamego's fourth TD. Fike's kick extended the lead to 28-0.
Clay Center's only score came one the ensuing kickoff when Tiger Sam Means received the ball near the goal line and ran it past Wamego's defenders. The point after kick failed, leaving the score at 28-6.
The Raiders immediately responded. They got down into the Tiger red zone, and on a fourth down opted for a field goal. Ficke responded with 24 yarder, 31-6, at 5:58.
The Tiger possession didn't last long as Drew Pettay picked off a pass, leading to the final Raider score of the quarter when Donahue shot the ball to Brock Weeks for the TD. Ficke added the kick, 38-6.
Wamego put up one final score in the fourth quarter. Porter Smith had done yeoman's work in the possession, and with 7:09 on the game clock, he finally pushed the ball in from the one yard line. Ficke's final kick led to the 45-6 game score.