WAMEGO — Senior night at Wamego didn't start the way the hosts would have liked. At the half, Wamego trailed Clay Center 21-13.
But the Red Raiders roared back in the final two quarters, blanking the Tigers while scoring 21 unanswered points of their own to win 34-21.
The Tigers were on the board quickly, ending their first possession with a touchdown at the 10:50 mark of the opening quarter. The point-after attempt failed, leaving the visitors with a 6-0 lead.
Wamego's first drive lasted six minutes, capped by a 27-yard pass play from quarterback Hayden Oviatt to Hagan Johnson for the score. Noah Ficke tapped in the point after and Wamego held a one-point lead, 7-6, when the first quarter ended.
Clay Center responded in the second period to go up 14-7. Wamego (2-1, 2-1 North Central Kansas League) wasn't able to answer on its next possession, giving the ball back to the Tigers. They didn't keep it long, as Wamego recovered a fumble which set up their next score — a 52-yard quarterback keeper. The point after failed, leaving Wamego down by one, 14-13.
The Tigers (2-1, 1-1 NCKL) added another touchdown in the quarter, which Wamego was unable to answer before going into the locker room staring at a 21-13 deficit.
The second half of the game turned decisively in favor of the Red Raiders, though. Wamego scored on a 10-yard run from Oviatt. The conversion failed, but Wamego had narrowed Clay Center's lead to 21-19.
Wamego's defense handled the next score, as Ryan Erickson picked off a pass and ran the ball 25 yards for a touchdown. A Ficke kick added a point, giving the Raiders a 27-21 lead they would not relinquish.
The final score of the game came with the Raiders sitting on the Tigers' 1-yard line late in the fourth period. The Clay Center defense held and the Tigers took over on downs — then fumbled the ball. It bounced into the end zone. Wamego's Taylor Beck jumped on the ball for another touchdown. Ficke was true for his third PAT of the night to put the finishing touches on the 13-point, come-from-behind victory.
Wamego remains at home next week, hosting Atchison, which picked up its first win of the season Friday by topping Bonner Springs 42-24. Clay Center welcomes Riley County to town next week.