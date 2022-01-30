The Wamego boys (8-5) steady offensive attack led them to a 63-53 win over rival-Rock Creek Friday night.
“We played a good game,” senior Wamego guard Burk Springer said. “We came out hot. We haven’t been doing that lately. We just played together.”
The Raiders were led by Springer who scored scored 13 points and Jake Fritz who scored 22 points — eight in first quarter and 10 in the fourth quarter.
Springer credited his 12 first half points to the offensive flow that the Red Raiders were in.
“Shots came to me, and I hit them tonight,” Springer said. “We moved the ball way better than we have lately.”
The Red Raiders displayed strong offense through the first and first part of the second quarter, but as they were unable to sustain their offensive energy through the entire first half. Rock Creek took advantage and was able to hit some shot to shrink the hosts’ lead.
“In the second quarter, we had some mental lapses,” Wamego head coach Troy Hemphill said. “(Rock Creek) hit a couple shots. They played well in the second quarter and tightened the score up on us. That is the way basketball is, if you let your guard down for a little bit the other team is going to get back in the game. Congratulations to Rock Creek for continuing to compete — they had a great second quarter.”
Fritz was huge for Wamego including scoring multiple big baskets in the fourth quarter.
“Jake (Fritz) is our best offensive player,” Springer said. “We look to him a lot. A lot of pressure on his shoulders. We expect him to take a lot of shots. He struggled a little bit from the 3-point line but when we really needed it, he was able to put the ball in the basket.”
The depth of the bench also helped Wamego in the win.
The Red Raiders played 10 players in the game and eight scored. Senior Andre McMindes came off the bench and scored eight points including a 3-pointer, senior Noah Morenz made two big 3s off the bench and junior Chase Cottam scored five points — two 3s.
“We try to play 10, 11, 12 guys for a reason so we have depth and people who are ready to play,” Hemphill said. “I thought Noah Morenz — his first start tonight — he had a great game. Chase caught (Rock Creek) off the bench and hit a couple of shots. I think the depth paid off tonight.”
Although Wamego struggled with consistency and was unable to cruise comfortably to a win directly from its strong start, it was still impressive for the hosts to be able to respond to the Mustangs’ push and hold a double-digit led for most of the game.
“Every game is different,” Hemphill said. “Whatever happens in the game, you got to learn from it. Like I said, we had a couple of mental lapses in the second quarter, and (Rock Creek) got their heads up and hit some shots — it kind of took the momentum away from us. But I am proud of our guys coming out in the second half, reestablishing ourselves.”
Not only is it huge for Wamego to get its eighth win of the season, it is nice for the Red Raiders to get it against a very familiar opponent. Springer said it meant a lot to get the win against a big rival that has won the last few meetings and continue to make a push to be a strong team at the end of the year after recently suffering a few tough, close losses.
“We love competing against Rock Creek,” Hemphill said. “They have been so good; they have beat us a couple years in a row. We respect Rock Creek. We really love to compete against them. I thought our kids were ready to play tonight. I think we are headed in the right direction. We are just building for the end of the season. I think we can be really tough to beat if we keep pushing.”