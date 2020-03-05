MULVANE — The Wamego Red Raiders saw their basketball season come to an end at the hands of Mulvane, losing on the road, 64-43, Tuesday night.
On paper, the teams were evenly matched: Mulvane was the No. 8 seed with a 9-11 record and Wamego was the No. 9 seed with an 8-12 record.
But that was on paper. The reality for the Raiders — they couldn’t stop Wildcat junior Trey Abasolo, who scored 27 points against Wamego, and celebrated his 1,000th career point in the first quarter.
Wamego did draw first blood with an early 3-pointer from Travis Hecht. The home squad answered with a seven-point run, opening up a 7-3 gap.
Raider Calvin Baker scored from the outside, but Abasolo matched the effort to keep a four-point gap. Taybor Vetter brought the score to within two, but again, Mulvane responded. Hecht dropped his last bucket of the period, then the final seven points belonged to the Wildcats, punctuated by another Abasolo triple with three seconds remaining.
When the dust settled, Mulvane had a 19-10 lead over Wamego.
Mulvane continued to widen the gap with three unanswered buckets as the second period got underway, stretching its advantage to 25-10. Hecht then had back-to-back field goals, one a 3-pointer, to cut Wamego’s deficit to 25-16. After another Mulvane basket, Raider Jake Fritz stepped up and scored twice, which pulled the Raiders to within six points, 27-21. Wildcats Mike Manis and Abasolo both put up triples to end the half, with Abasolo’s going in at the buzzer for a 33-21 lead.
Neither team gained an advantage in the third period, although both were bloodied in a collision that sent a Wildcat and Vetter to the locker room early in the quarter. Both later would return to the game. The Raiders’ third quarter points came courtesy of Fritz, Hecht, Ledjor Rowden, and Burk Springer and it ended 47-35 in the hosts’ favor.
Mulvane came on strong to start off the final period, adding six points to its lead before Brad Sackrider scored for Wamego. His bucket was followed by two Baker free throws. The Wildcats then took advantage of Wamego fouls for three more points from the free throw line.
MULVANE 64,
WAMEGO 43
Score by quarters
Wamego 10 11 14 8 — 43
Mulvane 19 14 14 17 — 64
Scoring for Wamego: Tanner Hecht, 15; Jake Fritz, 7; Ledjor Rowden, 6; Calvin Baker, 5; Taybor Vetter, Burk Springer, 4 each; Brad Sackrider, 2.