WAMEGO — Wamego head coach Troy Hemphill called timeout to try to draw up a game-winning play with 12.6 seconds remaining Friday night. Knotted at 64 with Marysville, in a game that had seen multiple ties and lead changes, Hemphill put the ball in Burk Springer’s hands.
It was a play Wamego often runs in practice. Only this time, Hemphill made an alteration to it: He wanted to open up a driving line.
It worked to perfection.
Springer dissected Marysville’s defense. He made his way around a defender and tossed the ball in on a go-ahead layup as time expired, giving the Red Raiders a 66-64 victory at home.
“Burk got into the lane (and) he then made a really good decision, and he was able to get the ball in the basket,” Hemphill said. “That is what we were looking for.”
The game was tight from the beginning. Marysville got the first lead with a 3-pointer from Bryar O’Neil, and it held the lead for most of the first half. The Red Raiders tied the game at 18-18, but other than that, they trailed for the entirety of the half.
Marysville’s lethal 3-point shooting gave Wamego fits. Marysville used it to take a 27-18 lead near the end of the second quarter. But Wamego knocked down a pair of its own 3-pointers, and along with some defensive stops, surged back to trim Marysville’s lead to 31-30 at the half halftime.
Hemphill knew how important the end-of-half rally was for his squad.
“Marysville has so many kids who can shoot the ball well,” Hemphill said. “They are going to make some shots. You just have to be mentally tough enough to keep playing. Our kids just fought through it and kept playing. And we had some big shots of our own in the second half.”
Wamego carried the momentum into the second half, and made a layup to take its first lead of the game, 32-31. Marysville bounced right back with a 3-pointer to take back the lead, 34-31. The triples flew back and forth from both teams, and two Wamego steals turned into two fast-break layups led to a 44-38 lead for the hosts.
“It is good to have (close basketball),” Hemphill said. “It is all about mental toughness. That is what we have talked about: being able to be mentally tough and fight through it. They were making shots, but we were able to get some defensive stops and make some shots of our own.”
Wamgeo stretched the lead to 48-42. Then Marysville responded with a 3-pointer. Wamego answered back to make lead 50-45, then a layup and another 3-pointer from Marysville tied the game at 50. Marysville then nailed another 3-pointer to take a 53-50 lead.
The back-and-forth battle continued, and it led to a 58-58 tie with less than two minutes remaining.
A 3-pointer for Marysville in the final minute put the Bulldogs up 61-58. Colin Donahue came through for Wamego the following possession with a 3-pointer to tie the game at 61.
With 20 seconds remaining, Wamego got a rebound off a missed 3-pointer from Marysville, and then Hemphill called timeout to set up the game-winning drive.
Marysville head coach Scott Brown was happy with his team’s performance, but he knew his team (5-2) needs to be better to win close games.
“We didn’t guard the perimeter well enough,” Brown said. “We aren’t moving well without the basketball enough. There is a lot of things we need to do better.”
Especially on the final possession.
“(Burk Springer) is super quick and tough to defend,” Brown said. “We have got to help better. We are putting our guys guarding one-on-one, and we can’t do that ourselves.”
With how this game played out, it came down to the Red Raiders having the last possession.
“It was just a good back-and-forth high school (basketball) game,” Hemphill said. “Marysville played very well, and we were just lucky to have the ball last and get a bucket and get out with a win. It was just a game of mental toughness — being a little tougher and fighting through. You’ve got to keep yourself in the game. You know (Marysville) is eventually going to miss a couple of 3-pointers, and you fight through the makes, and rebound the misses. That is what we did. (Marysville) shoots a lot of perimeter shots. Sometimes those made 3-pointers can get in your head and really sap your energy. Our guys just kept fighting. I am proud of them.”
Now at 6-1, Hemphill believes his team in great position moving forward.
“I really like our momentum (after this win),” Hemphill said. “This week we went to Abilene and get a win. Then (we got) this win on our home floor. This speaks to the resilience of our team. I think we have a lot of momentum. We are headed in the right direction, for sure. It feels good when you beat a good team that is as well coached (as Marysville). It feels good to win these games.”