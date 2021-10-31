The Red Raiders did as expected Friday night, defeating the Great Bend Panthers 42-21.
It was the lights-out defense that did a great deal of the work, forcing several turnovers which resulted in Wamego touchdowns.
Most of the first period was scoreless, until Hunter Phillimore pushed the ball in from the Great Bend three. Noah Ficke's kick put the Raiders on the board at 7-0 with just 15 seconds remaining.
The second quarter went much the same way, with just 38 seconds left in the half when Wamego quarterback Hayden Oviatt tossed the ball six yards to Hagen Johnson for the score. Ficke's kick gave the Raiders a 14-0 halftime lead.
Coming out of the locker room, the Panthers found themselves on the scoreboard thanks to a Cody Miller TD. A good kick and the visitors had cut the lead to 14-7 with 9:06 left in the period.
The ball changed hands a couple times, then the Raiders got themselves to the Panther one. A sneaky quarterback switch had Colin Donahue take the snap … and score. Ficke again cleared the uprights, and Wamego regained the 14 point spread, 21-7.
Wamego took a short kick which the Panthers fumbled. Lane Jeanneret recovered it for the Raiders, and Oviatt took a 34-yard run to score. With the kick, the Raiders led 28-7, with 5:15 on the clock.
Jeanneret came up big again for the Raider defense just seconds later, intercepting a Cayden Scheuerman pass. Oviatt followed up with a 68-yard run and with Ficke's kick widened the lead to 35-7 just a minute later.
The quarter ended on that 37-7 score.
Great Bend opened the fourth quarter with another Miller touchdown, taking a bite of the point spread, 37-14.
Wamego responded when Oviatt scampered 27 yards for the Raiders final touchdown. Ficke stayed perfect on the night, adding the extra point, putting Wamego up 42-14.
Panther Scheuerman added a last score for Great Bend on a 29 yard quarterback keeper, but Wamego, now 8-1, comfortably moved on to Regionals, which the Raiders will host Augusta Friday night.
Augusta, which is 6-3 on the season, defeated El Dorado 33-25 to move ahead.