Five unearned runs proved too much for Wamego baseball to overcome Wednesday in the opening round of the Class 4A regional tournament at the Red Raiders' home stadium.
Wamego, who came into the tournament as the No. 3 seed in the east, fell to 14th-seeded Hayden (8-12) 6-3 Wednesday afternoon.
"We've been good offensively all season," head coach Weston Moody said. "But we were inconsistent defensively which led to our loss. That's kind of been the story of our season. In the losses that we've had this seasons, and we haven't had many, we've been bad defensively."
The Red Raiders led 3-1 heading into the fourth inning after scoring one run on a Wildcat passed ball in the second and two others on a Cole Brummett single and a Hayden Oviatt steal of home in the third.
That would constitute the entirety of Wamego's offensive output.
Hayden scored two runs on an error and another on a ground out in the top of the fourth, grabbing its first lead of the day.
The Wildcats added two more runs on singles in the top of the sixth.
Chase Cottam led Wamego with three hits while Oviatt recorded two. Cottam had two errors in the game along with Jace Jager who also had two.
Coyler Brummet got the start and went four innings, allowing four runs (none earned) on seven hits and two walks with four strikeouts. James DeRouchey pitched the final three innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and a walk with one strikeout.
Wamego ends its season at 15-4 following an undefeated NCKL championship campaign.