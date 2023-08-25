Payton Wurtz Junior Olympics

Wabaunsee’s Payton Wurtz runs in the 4x800-meter relay at the USA Track & Field National Junior Olympics and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon, on July 25. Wurtz and her team took first place in the girls’ 15-16-year-old division with a time of 9:22.46.

 Courtesy photo

Wabaunsee’s Payton Wurtz took home two medals at the 2023 USA Track & Field National Junior Olympics and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon, during the final week of July.

Representing the Kansas Flyers, Wurtz ran the third leg of the 4x800-meter relay and won first place in the girls’ 15-16-year-old division with a time of 9:22.46 on July 25. Wurtz’s time of 2:19.82 was a personal best in an 800-meter run.