Wabaunsee’s Payton Wurtz runs in the 4x800-meter relay at the USA Track & Field National Junior Olympics and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon, on July 25. Wurtz and her team took first place in the girls’ 15-16-year-old division with a time of 9:22.46.
Wabaunsee’s Payton Wurtz took home two medals at the 2023 USA Track & Field National Junior Olympics and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon, during the final week of July.
Representing the Kansas Flyers, Wurtz ran the third leg of the 4x800-meter relay and won first place in the girls’ 15-16-year-old division with a time of 9:22.46 on July 25. Wurtz’s time of 2:19.82 was a personal best in an 800-meter run.
Wurtz then took fourth out of 66 competitors in the 1,500-meter run on July 30, finishing 1.27 seconds off the winning time at 4:53.84. She took first place in her heat at 4:52.46 on July 27th
To earn a berth in the national event, Wurtz had to participate in two qualification events, first in Kansas City and then in Jonesboro, Arkansas. The 4x800-meter relay team placed first in both, while Wurtz was first and third respectively in the 1,500-meter run.
In addition to her two medals, Wurtz will also receive a ring for her first-place finish in the 4x800-meter relay.
Wurtz had a successful high school track season for the Chargers earlier this year, placing in the top three in four different events at the state meet. She was second in the 3,200-meter run at 11:33.29, the 1,600-meter run at 5:17.53 and the 400-meter dash at 59.59. She finished third in the 800-meter run at 2:22.36.
The Junior Olympics took place at Hayward Field on the campus of the University of Oregon. More than 8,000 athletes competed, which was the most in two decades.