Wamego’s Lauren Schutter won three events at the this weekend’s Pre-State Challenge at Cessna Stadium in Wichita, the site of the state track meet.
Schutter won the 100-meter dash in 13.47 seconds, which set a new personal-best time in the event.
She also won the long jump and triple jump. She won Class 2A state triple jump title in 2019. She finished second in long jump.
Several of Schutter’s Charger teammates set personal-best marks as well, including Valeria Trujillo at 400 meters (1:12), Rebekah Stuhlsatz at 3,200 meters (12:55) Eli Oliver at 1,600 meters (5:06), Wyatt Wurtz at 400 meters (1:01) and 800 meters (2:24) and Blake Murphy in the javelin (81 feet, 3 inches) and discus throws ( 62 feet, 3 inches).
The Chargers will travel to Jackson Heights on Tuesday and Rossville on Friday.