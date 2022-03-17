Wabaunsee senior Lauren Schutter is Big Ten bound.
After signing with Illinois State last year to play volleyball, Schutter announced her verbal commitment to Michigan State Thursday evening.
The Spartans’ coach, Leah Johnson, was the head coach at Illinois State up until February when she was hired to take over Michigan State.
Schutter was released of her commitment after Johnson left, and is now following her to East Lansing.
Schutter took to Twitter to announced the news saying, “I’m super excited to announce that I’ve verbally committed to continue my academic career and play D1 volleyball at Michigan State University! Thank you to all of my coaches that have made this B1G opportunity reality. Go Spartans.”
Schutter also thanked her family, coaches, friends and teammates before addressing college athletics in general and the next generation athletes coming up behind her.
“Any athlete at any level in college is a stud. It takes so much hard work, dedication and sacrifice,” Shutter said in the tweet. “I think too often we get caught up with the flashiness and “clout” of playing high-level ball, but no matter what, you’re putting in an insane amount of effort. You guys are awesome! To younger players, especially my little cousins, keep working hard. I’ll always be your passing partner, and I want to support you guys the way you support me. Always believe in yourself and you’ll do more than you ever believed you could.”
Schutter is a standout three-sport athlete for the Chargers who is coming off a stellar volleyball season last fall, leading the Chargers to a 32-10 record and a berth in the Class 2A state tournament.
The senior was named to the all-state tournament team and also was an all-Mid-East League selection. Schutter also earned a spot on the national American Volleyball Coaches Association Best and Brightest First Team.
Schutter ended the year with 508 kills with .385 hitting percentage. She also recorded 174 blocks in 2021.
She finished her high school career with 1,156 kills and 482 blocks.
The senior also competes for the KC Power 18s club volleyball team in Kansas City.
Schutter is a two-time state champion in track, winning the triple jump her freshman year and the long jump last season.
She also is a star on the hardwood. An all-state caliber basketball player, Schutter led Wabaunsee in scoring (14.0) and rebounding (9.2) on its way to the 2A state tournament in the 2020-21 season, but did not compete this past basketball season.