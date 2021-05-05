For the second time in as many weeks, Wabaunsee senior Lauren Schutter broke her own long jump record.
This time, Schutter jumped 17 feet, 9 inches at Burlington on Tuesday. Schutter out-jumped her record from last week’s meet in Rossville (17 feet, 3.5 inches) by nearly six inches.
She also won the triple jump by jumping 34 feet, 7.5 inches. Schutter reset that record last week, too, when she jumped 36 feet, 5.5 inches.
The Chargers placed in the top three in five more events in Burlington. Sienna Jones, Sophia Castillo, Valeria Trujillo and Rebekah Stuhlsatz finished second in the 4x400 relay (4:42). Jones finished third in the in the triple jump, too. She jumped 32 feet, 6 inches.
Maddie Schurle finished third in the 100 hurdles (16.68 seconds).
On the boys’ side, Jece Reves finished second in the 800-meter run. Reves ran the race in 2:05. Angel Trujillo finished third in the 200-meter run (23.37 seconds).
The Chargers will travel to Valley Heights at 3 p.m. Thursday.