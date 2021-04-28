Lauren Schutter set two Wabaunsee girls’ track and field records at Tuesday’s meet in Rossville.
Schutter jumped 17 feet, 3.5 inches to win the long jump and 36 feet, 5.5 inches to win the triple jump.
Schutter broke her own record in both instances. She set the previous long jump record (17 feet, 3 inches) at the 2019 regional meet. She set the previous triple jump record (36 feet, 4 inches) at the state that same season.
“It helps build a little excitement for the program,” Wabaunsee head coach Roger Alderman said. “We are approaching some school records in other events, and I think it has made the goal a little more concrete for some athletes.”
Rebekah Stuhlsatz finished the 1,600-meter run in 6:01 and the 3,200-meter run in 13:18. Stuhlsatz finished third in both events.
Madison Schurle finished third at the 100-meter hurdles (19 seconds)
Jace Reves finished first in the 800-meter run (2:10) to claim the boys’ lone medal.
“We’ve still got a lot of work to do, but we’re starting to see the results of our work so far,” Alderman said. “The things we do away from practice — rest, hydrate, and eat well — will have a big impact on how we do down the stretch.”