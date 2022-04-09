Brayden Meseke is aware that he’s not the most vocal guy on the basketball court.
It’s never been in the senior Wabaunsee star’s nature to raise his voice. It’s just not his style. He prefers to let his game do the talking.
“He’s cool, calm and collected,” Charger head coach Christian Ulsaker said. “He keeps a pretty even-keel on the court and off. He’s very well grounded and you can definitely tell he comes from a very respectable family. They’re very big on respect and making sure he’s doing what he’s supposed to be doing, which is something as a coach that you’re grateful for.”
Meseke credits his cool and quiet demeanor to focus. He gets too locked in on the task at hand to get overly excited. But, if he needs to, he can speak up and, when he does, each word carries just a little more weight than it would coming from someone else.
“I was out some of my junior year with an ankle injury, so being a leader off the court helped me on the court,” Meseke said. “I started to talk more and my teammates knew when they heard my voice, to listen because it was important.”
That junior year ended memorably. The Chargers started the season 1-10 and fought their way to the Class 2A state championship game where they fell to Hillsboro, who would go on repeat as champions this season.
Meseke said when he looks back years later, that run is what he’ll remember most from his high school basketball career. The resilience and toughness required to pull off a comeback like that exemplifies the type of energy that Meseke brought to every game and every practice during his four years as a Charger, even when he wasn’t 100%.
“He’s had multiple ankle issues throughout his high school career,” Ulsaker said. “And just watching him go through the process of rehabbing his ankles and getting him back to where he can be a viable part of our team. That just shows the kind of character the kid has. He wants to be on the court with his teammates. It’s neve an easy thing when you get injured because there’s a sense of depression that comes along with it because you can’t be on the court doing what you love. To see him fight through that and get back on the court because that’s where his teammates needed him was special.”
The Chargers came just short of making a return trip to the state tournament this season.
Victims of an absolutely stacked sub-state, Waubaunsee bowed out after a overtime brawl versus Mid-East League foe St. Marys in the sub-state championship game. The loss ended a season in which Meseke averaged over 17 points and was an absolute force in every game he played in, which is why The Mercury chose him as the All-Flint Hills Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year.
Meseke and fellow senior Cade Oliver made up one of the more potent one-two-punches in the state. They’ve been bedrock pieces of an athletics renaissance in Alma across multiple sports and Ulsaker believes their example has set the Chargers on the right path for seasons to come.
“You need those tone-setters,” Ulsaker said. “You need those guys who spend the extra time in the gym and in the weight room. When you talk to the weights teacher and the football coach, those guys have perfect attendance at weights during the summer. They’re guys who come in, get the gun out and get up shots on their own. When kids see that, they’re like, ‘I want to be like them’. Well, how do you get to be like Brayden or Cade? By putting in the work that they put in over the years. Yes he’s naturally gifted, but he put the hours in to get to where he’s at.”
Meseke even picked up a baseball bat this spring for the first time in a long time. The senior normally competes in offseason basketball during the spring and summer, but since he’s a senior, that’s no longer on his plate which left him time to help first year head coach Lance Fuller get the program off to a good start.
“The man wants to compete and he wants to win,” Ulsaker said. “That’s why he went out for baseball this year. He hasn’t played baseball in god knows how long. But he’s getting varsity minutes and he was a standout in football as well. He just likes to compete which you have to have at a small school like Wabaunsee.”
But what Ulsaker said makes Meseke really special is how he handles himself in all areas other than basketball. Meseke brings a completely selfless mentality every day, embodying a servant leader mindset in all aspects of his life.
“He wants to do for others,” Ulsaker said. “He’s not afraid to be the last one in line to get food, he wants his teammates to eat before him. He’s the first one in the gym and the last one out. He’s the one that’s picking up the basketballs after practice even though he’s a senior. He doesn’t believe in that seniority stuff that some seniors hold to. He’s okay with mopping the floors before practice. Those are things that kids gravitate toward and it’s really helpful as a coach when you have a kid willing to do those things.”
He wants to continue to serve others after he graduates. He’s planning to major in elementary education, a passion he discovered after getting the chance to work with preschoolers in the district every morning.
When you first imagine a preschool teacher, Meseke might not be the first person that comes to mind, but his calming presence has fit right in.
“It takes a lot of patience which I’ve grown to have the more that I’ve worked with them,” Meseke said. “But just trying to reason with them, and just seeing how much they grow throughout a year, and helping them to the ages where they’re actually going to start learning has been cool. Those are the kids that are going to go to this high school in 10 or 15 years. I get a chance to help them to get off to the best start possible.
“They’re really the highlight of my day because of how fun they are.”
THE MERCURY’S ALL-FLINT HILLS SELECTIONS
How we made our selections
We chose the teams from athletes who we felt represented the top-level of the sport this past season. We considered coaches’ recommendations, statistics and postseason success.
1st Team
Brayden Meseke, Wabaunsee, senior, 17.5 ppg, 4.3 rpg
Jake Fritz, Wamego, senior, 15.7 ppg, 5.1 rpg
Cade Oliver, Wabaunsee, senior, 12.7 ppg 5.6 rpg
Samuel Gros, Frankfort, senior 13.4 ppg, 8.8 rpg
Jack Wilson, Manhattan, junior, 13.2 ppg, 4.9 rpg
2nd Team
Jaylyn Pleasant, Blue Valley-Randolph, junior, 11.8 ppg, 5 rpg
Tate Brown, Manhattan, senior, 9.9 ppg, 2.3 rpg
Ledjor Rowden, Wamego, senior, 10.8 ppg, 1.9 rpg
Eli Oliver, Wabaunsee, junior, 11.6 ppg, 5.1 rpg
Cole Coonrod, Manhattan, junior, 8.4 ppg, 4.5 rpg
3rd Team
Ethan Armstrong, Frankfort, 9.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg,
Trenton L’Ecuyer, Valley Heights, senior, season stats unavailable
Dalton Whitworth, Rock Creek, junior, 9.1 ppg, 2.9 rpg
Caden Dalinghaus, Frankfort, senior, 9.4 ppg, 4.5 rpg
Burk Springer, Wamego, senior, 9.8 ppg, 4.8 apg
Honorable mentions
Manhattan: Dre Delort; Rock Creek: Logan Sturdy, Ethan Burgess, Grant Dugan; Blue Valley-Randolph: Brock Burgman, Wilson Wichman, Ryan Stevens; Frankfort: Cody Rogers