Wabaunsee’s track and field team won five events during Friday’s track meet at St. Marys.
The Chargers’ girls won four events to place fourth with 80 points.
Per usual, Lauren Schutter won both the long jump and triple jump. Schutter jumped 16 feet, 11.5 inches at to win long jump and 35 feet, 6 inches to win triple jump. Madison Schurle won the 100 hurdles with a personal-best time of 16.5 seconds, and Rebekah Stuhlsatz won the 3,200-meter run in 13:08.
The Wabuansee boys finished fifth with 71.5 points.
Jace Reves claimed the lone win for the boys at 800 meters. Reves ran the race in 2:07, his best time of the season.
Eli Oliver was second in the high jump (5 feet 10 inches), and Angel Trujillo finished second in the 400-meter race (53.7 seconds).
“We’re at the point in the season where we should start seeing some of these big improvements,” Wabaunsee head coach Roger Alderman said. “We’ll also see some athletes ‘hitting the wall’ a little bit before pushing through it in the next few weeks, but there’s still lots of upside if we work to do all of the little things that will make the difference when we get to league, regional, and state.”