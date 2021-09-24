Wabaunsee hosted the Jason McKinney Memorial Cross Country meet on Thursday.
The Charger girls took first and the boys took third overall as a team.
Four of the six girls varsity Wabaunsee runners finished in the top six led by freshman Payton Wurtz who took first overall with a time of 21:56.82.
Junior Rebekah Stuhlsatz finished second (23:10.58), Sophia Castillo finished fifth (25:20.26) and Jenna Donaldson placed sixth (25:31.36). Senior Cecelia Emmert rounded out the Charger competitors, finishing 11th with a time of 28:23.7.
Frankfort sophomore Hattie Gros finished third in the race 24:48.6.
On the boys side, the Wildcats finished second overall as a team, led by freshman Connor Smith who finished first with a time of 21:02.04.
Senior Cody Rogers placed fifth (21:23.27), freshman Eli Morton placed sixth (21:30.81), sophomore Fred Hyde placed 27th (26:37.49) and junior Devin Helmerichs placed 29th (34:49.98).
For the Wabaunsee boys, senior CJ Glotzbach placed ninth with a time of 22:03.34 followed by freshman Rhett Parry (11th, 22:34.11), sophomore Shawn Moser (12th, 23:04.4), sophomore Matthew Vanstory (20th, 24:08.46), junior AJ Grutsch (21st, 24:11.33), senior Jacob Daley (23rd, 25:27.28) and sophomore Jackson Frey (25th, 25:37.87).
Rock Creek’s Justin Gerber (21:23.22), David Scheirling (24:15.84), Alex Kraemer (25:28.98) and Laekyn Hilt (28:33.91) each ran as individuals, placing fourth, 22nd, 26th and 28th.
Up next, Wabaunsee and Frankfort will run at Centralia on Oct. 2 while the Rock Creek varsity will compete at Rim Rock Farms on Saturday.