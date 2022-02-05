ALMA — No. 4 Wabaunsee held off Rossville’s late comeback efforts at home Friday night, winning 56-48.
While it may not have been pretty, the win was much needed after the Chargers lost by seven to No. 5 Lyndon earlier in the week.
Wabaunsee had the momentum from the start.
Senior forward Cade Oliver led the way with nine points out of an early 11-5 run. Rossville called a frustration timeout and was looking to stop Oliver’s early dominant run.
The Chargers endured a setback soon after the Rossville timeout as senior guard Brayden Meseke hit a 3-pointer, but landed on his ankle awkwardly, sidelining him for the rest of the game.
“It hurts when one of your best players go out,” Wabaunsee head coach Christian Ulsaker said. “I hoped that our guys would step up. It was going to be a learning experience for us early.”
However, Wabaunsee stepped up after Meseke went down. They knocked down shots with ease, rebounded, and forced Rossville into turnovers.
Wabaunsee held a comfortable 15-point lead going into halftime, but the Bulldogs bit back in the second half.
Rossville's Kade Perine, who led all scorers with 25 points, muscled the Dawgs from a 15-point deficit to down three late in the fourth quarter. The Chargers took a critical timeout with 1:56 left when Rossville’s momentum was at its peak.
Wabaunsee took care of business when they needed to the most.
They distributed the ball perfectly when Rossville attacked the with a full-court press defense. Ryan Schutter, Cade Oliver and Eli Oliver were able to pass the ball well enough to avoid intentional fouls while getting the ball in the basket to extend the game out of reach.
Rossville attempted to bridge the gap with multiple 3s, but Wabaunsee’s defense down the stretch was too much for Rossville to handle.
Despite the fact that they did not let this one slip away, the Wabaunsee locker room was not satisfied. They knew it wasn’t one of their best performances.
“Rossville played tougher than us,” Ulsaker said. “(Rossville) battled hard against us. We missed too many shots and we turned the ball over too many times. Our toughness, attitude, and effort need to be better. ”
The Chargers are looking forward to the challenge that their rival Mission Valley will bring on Tuesday.
“Tuesday will be a big rivalry game for us," Ulsaker said. "We can’t lose to Mission Valley."
WABAUNSEE 56,
ROSSVILLE 48
Wabaunsee (11-3) – Shutter 6 0-0 13, Ca. Oliver 5 2-2 13, El. Oliver 5 2-4 13, Meseke 2 0-0 5, Perry 2 0-0 4, Clark 1 1-8 3, Rever 1 1-2 3, Frank 0 2-2 2.
Rossville (2-13) – Perine 10 5-7 25, Patrizi 4 0-0 9, Badura 2 1-2 6, Garcia 2 0-1 4, Bush 1 1-2 3, Lietz 0 1-2 1.
3-Pointers: Wabaunsee 4 (Schutter, Meseke, C. Oliver, E. Oliver), Rossville 2 (Patrizi, Badura)