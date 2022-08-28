ALMA — With 18 starters from a historic 2021 returning, Wabaunsee believes there is no ceiling on what it can do this year.
The Chargers went 7-3 last season, their first time registering a winning record since 1997, long before any of their current players were born. A young group a year ago, nearly everyone is back and all but one of their starters will be a senior or a junior.
“Anytime you can bring back that many starters on an offense and defense, it’s going to make the team that much more fun,” said fifth-year head coach Jess Rutledge. “You’re not going to have to spend as much time with instructional aspects. A lot of these guys are already aware of what they need to be doing.”
Having so many veterans on the squad put Wabaunsee a step ahead in preseason fall practice, allowing it to install a few new wrinkles to its offense and defense, which will hopefully give the Chargers more of an edge against opponents.
Wide receiver Eli Oliver returns for his senior season after collecting 516 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns on 34 catches last year, along with fellow senior Logan Clark, who had 18 receptions for 178 yards and a score.
Junior running back Zach Frank is back as well. He rolled up 473 yards rushing and six touchdowns on 63 carries last year to go along with six receptions for 111 yards and a TD.
He’ll work behind an offensive line that returns four starters, led by the well-decorated Maverick Havenstein.
Defensively, Wabaunsee will have First Team All-Flint Hills linebacker Tate Deever — who had 118 tackles and an interception last year — working once again with Second Team All-Flint Hills linebacker Bryton Reves — who had 95 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and an interception.
The key position the Chargers need to fill is the quarterback spot. Four-year starter Cade Oliver graduated last year and moved on to play at Washburn after shattering all of Wabaunsee’s school passing records.
Junior Wyatt Wurtz beat out Eli Oliver (Cade Oliver’s younger brother) for the starting signal-caller gig, allowing Eli Oliver to maintain his role as WR1.
Wurtz played sparingly at QB last year, completing 11 of 18 passes for 92 yards. He added 31 yards rushing.
“He’s a smart kid, he’s a good passer,” Rutledge said. “I think where his game is going to be different than Cade’s is Wyatt is going to be more of a running quarterback, so he adds that dynamic. Cade was just an unbelievable thrower, and he could run too. But we’re excited to see what Wyatt can do.”
Rutledge said that his team is “right where we should be” through fall practice. The experience coming back on both sides of the ball is its greatest strength, and Rutledge had difficulty identifying any specific areas that could be potential liabilities.
“We strive for perfection, but we know that perfection is an ideal,” he said. “You’re never going to achieve it. So if you can strive for perfection, you’re going to land in excellence, and excellence is a great place to live.”
The key to building on last year’s success will be twofold. First, the Chargers can’t assume that what they did last year will automatically happen again. And second, they can’t be content; they need to consistently want more and work for it.
If they can do that, Rutledge thinks there’s no limit on what is possible for them.
“We have told these guys — and a truly believe this — that I don’t see a ceiling for them,” he said. “I don’t see seven wins being their ceiling, eight wins being their ceiling, whatever it might be. I think we can go as far as we prep to go. I’ve always told the guys that the only people that can really get in our way is ourselves.”