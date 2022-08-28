ALMA — With 18 starters from a historic 2021 returning, Wabaunsee believes there is no ceiling on what it can do this year.

The Chargers went 7-3 last season, their first time registering a winning record since 1997, long before any of their current players were born. A young group a year ago, nearly everyone is back and all but one of their starters will be a senior or a junior.