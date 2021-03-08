The Wabaunsee boys pulled yet another upset with Monday’s 64-40 win over Valley Falls at Valley Falls High School. The Chargers led 17-7 after the first quarter and 36-21 after Cade Oliver made a half-court shot to beat the halftime buzzer.
Wabaunsee (12-12) has won five straight games, three of which have come against higher-seeded teams this postseason. Valley Falls and Jefferson County North were ranked 10th and eighth, respectively, in the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association's final regular-season poll.
Neither ranking mattered when they took the court against Wabaunsee, however, and because of it, the Chargers will play Thursday at Bramlage Coliseum. They’ll face undefeated Hoxie (24-0), which finished the regular season ranked first in Class 2A, in the state semifinals at 3 p.m.