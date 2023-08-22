In this file photo from the 2021 season, the Wabaunsee High football team prays on the field after the team secured a thrilling 45-40 victory over Centralia. The Chargers come into the 2023 season with a talented and experience-laden team and have big goals to improve upon their 9-2 2022 campaign.
After decades of losing seasons, Wabaunsee has turned around its football program under the command of sixth-year head coach Jess Rutledge.
Wabaunsee recorded a 9-2 record last season with a trip to sectionals, giving the Chargers back-to-back winnings seasons for the first time in 25 years. Before 2021, Wabaunsee had not registered a winning season since 1997.
“It’s tough to get a football program moving in the right direction,” Rutledge said. “We started to have kids start buying more and more and more, and then slowly but surely we saw that change.”
Now that the team understands what it takes to win, the expectations in the locker room have been raised.
“Now it’s a message of, ‘We’ve gotten to be successful, maintain that success, but also take that next step,’” Rutledge said.
Helping lead the Chargers to their goals will be senior quarterback and 1A Offensive Player of the Year finalist Wyatt Wurtz. Last season, he went 108-of-184 through the air for 1,458 yards and 19 touchdowns to go along with 594 yards on the ground with 13 more trips to end zone.
“He just throws on his helmet and goes to work,” Rutledge said. “He’s a great team player and the guys love him and they respect him because he works hard. Him being just a phenomenal football player is just the cherry on top.”
Rutledge believes that the pieces around Wurtz are in place for the Chargers to succeed.
“I really like our depth, especially on the offensive and defensive lines,” he said. “We return some really good players up front on both sides.”
One of the players that stands out is senior Tate Deever who is not only a four-year starter on the offensive line, but a first team 1A all-state linebacker. Last season, Deever amassed 81 tackles, five tackles for loss and a sack as a junior.
“He’s another guy that straps on and goes to work,” Rutledge said. “He’s a good kid and the guys respect him because of his work ethic and the time that he’s put in.”
Joining Deever on the line are second-year starters Brody Droegemeier and Jude Meseke. Droegemeier has earned high praise from Rutledge after leading the team with 19 pancake blocks.
Running behind the group will be senior running back Zach Frank. He recorded 486 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 80 carries despite missing four games to injury.
The wide receiver group could be a question mark for the Chargers who graduated its leading receiver Logan Clark and Eli Oliver who holds school records for all receiving stats.
Miguel Hernandez is the only true returning starter at wide receiver. The speedy three-year starter hauled in 11 receptions for 194 yards and one touchdown last season.
“Experience is always going to be something that you want and that you key on,” Rutledge said. “We lost seven seniors…but we have quite a few guys with varsity experience. So that’ll be interesting to see how they mesh and how we build as a team from there.”
Wabaunsee has moved on from the program’s identity as a bottom-dweller and Rutledge is excited to continue the climb towards the top.
“Last year was amazing... if we can do that again, that’s phenomenal,” Rutledge said. “But that’s not our goal. Our goal is to take that next step.”
Be sure to check back later this week and next week for more area football previews.