After decades of losing seasons, Wabaunsee has turned around its football program under the command of sixth-year head coach Jess Rutledge.

Wabaunsee recorded a 9-2 record last season with a trip to sectionals, giving the Chargers back-to-back winnings seasons for the first time in 25 years. Before 2021, Wabaunsee had not registered a winning season since 1997.