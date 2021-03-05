Entering Thursday’s sub-state semifinal, the Jefferson County North boys’ team had won 13 straight games.
But after a stellar defensive showing from Wabaunsee, Jefferson County North’s streak— and season — is over. Wabaunsee won 51-41 in Eskridge. Junior Bradyen Meseke led Wabaunsee with 17 points. But Wabaunsee’s defense served as the main catalyst in its upset victory.
Just ask head coach Christian Ulsaker, who noted in a postgame email hat he had to wait for his blood pressure to drop after such an exciting win.
“What a performance by our players,” Ulsaker wrote. “What I’m most proud of is they listened to the scouting report and executed our defense to a T. We knew what JCN was going to do before they did it and that helped immensely on defense.”
Wabaunsee held top-seeded Jefferson County (14-3), which was averaging 53 points during its win streak, to just 15 first-half points and rode a 29-15 halftime lead to the finish. Jefferson County forward Ryan Felkamp led all scorers with 18 points, but no other Jefferson County player finished in double figures.
Meanwhile, Wabaunsee had three double-figure scorers. Dawson Schultz and Ryan Schutter added 10 points apiece to go with Meseke’s 17.
“Our guys dissected the defense well and made plays when it counted,” Ulsaker wrote. “We have a team that doesn’t know the word ‘quit.’ We fight every second of every minute in the game.”
Wabaunsee will play Mission Valley (11-7) in the sub-state championship game at 2 p.m. Saturday. Wabaunsee likely will be an underdog again, but that didn’t seem to bother the team Thursday.
“I can’t tell you how proud of our players I am,” Ulsaker said. “They know our journey isn’t done just yet. We have more goals to accomplish before we get ready for spring sports.”