ALMA — Wabaunsee opened its journey toward a third-consecutive winning season on the right foot Friday night. The Chargers (1-0) racked up 329 rushing yards en route to a 46-28 victory over the Troy Trojans.
“We weren't at our best, we know that,” head coach Jess Rutledge said after the game. “But ultimately, we still came away with a good win over a really good Troy team.”
Part of the shortcomings Rutledge alluded to came in the passing game. Quarterback Wyatt Wurtz completed 3-of-10 passes for 39 yards with an interception and a touchdown. However, the senior struggled to be brought down on the run, collecting 138 rushing yards on 11 carries with two touchdowns.
“I definitely know I had my ups and downs when I was throwing,” Wurtz said. “But when I was running, I knew I needed to help my team out. I had a big job to fill so I wanted to fill that spot.”
The Chargers trailed early in the game after Troy (0-1) marched down the field on their first drive to go up 6-0. Wabaunsee responded quickly, however, and led 14-6 by the end of the first quarter.
“They landed that first haymaker,” Rutledge said. “So we said, ‘Okay, it's early. We got to get over that and you know, punch back,’ and then we did and kind of didn't look back.”
One of the players who shined during the Chargers offensive attack was senior Miguel Hernandez. The speedster ran for 118 yards on five rushes, averaging 23.6 yards per carry. He also found the endzone twice, the first on a 66-yard run and the latter from 34 yards out.
“When I see those plays unfolding I usually look for my gaps and my blockers,” Hernandez said. “When my blockers turn their backs to me that gives me an idea of where to cut up field. I got a lot of really good blocks.”
Just before halftime, Wabaunsee had an opportunity to tag on another touchdown but committed their only turnover on an interception in the end zone. The Chargers still went into halftime with a comfortable 30-12 lead but owned the mindset that there was work to do.
“We said, ‘Hey, we're gonna get the ball. We should have scored there at the end of the half, but we didn't so move on from that. We need to punch the sucker in the end zone and get them on their heels,’” Rutledge said.
Wurtz personified the message, taking a fourth-down attempt 34 yards to the house on their first drive of the half. The Chargers would only find the end zone once the rest of the night, however.
“I feel like when we got them on their heels, we just couldn't finish it,” Rutledge said.
Playing a complete game for all four quarters will be the focus for Wabaunsee as they look for more wins.
“(Starting 1-0) is a good feeling but we know we have a lot more to give,” Wurtz said.
“Coach Rutledge and Coach Eck embedded it in our heads to stay humble, stay hungry, and have eyes on the prize,” Hernandez said. “On Mondays through Thursdays, we practice like we're going to get to Hays.”
Wabaunsee will head to Northern Heights next week for kickoff on Friday.
“When we walk off this field, this game's done,” Rutledge said. “We'll watch film in the morning because we’ve got a lot to fix and then we're moving on to Northern Heights.”
WABAUNSEE (1-0) — 14; 16; 8; 8; — 46
TROY (0-1) — 6; 6; 8; 8; — 28
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Wabaunsee: Wurtz 11-138-2, Hernandez 5-118-2, Z. Frank 10-42-1, Beggs 6-33-0, C. Frank 2-4-0, Mzhickteno 1-(negative)6-0
PASSING — Wabaunsee: Wurtz 3-10-39-1-1
RECEIVING — Wabaunsee: C. Frank 2-33-1, Gehrt 1-6-0