ALMA — Wabaunsee opened its journey toward a third-consecutive winning season on the right foot Friday night. The Chargers (1-0) racked up 329 rushing yards en route to a 46-28 victory over the Troy Trojans.

“We weren't at our best, we know that,” head coach Jess Rutledge said after the game. “But ultimately, we still came away with a good win over a really good Troy team.”

