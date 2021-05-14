Wabaunsee’s boys’ track team scored 41 points to finish fifth at Thursday’s Mid-East League meet.
The boys captured four medals at the meet, led by their 4x800-meter relay team, which smashed its season-best time by 16 seconds. Jace Reves, Angel Trujillo, Wyatt Wurtz and Eli Oliver ran the race in 8:41.
Oliver also finished third in the high jump (5 feet, 8 inches), and Trujillo finished third in the 200-meter dash (23.76 seconds).
Revees finished the 800-meter race in 2:06 to finish second.
Wabaunsee’s girls finished sixth at the conference meet with 17 points. Maddie Schurle won their only medal by placing first in the 100-meter hurdles (16.88 seconds).
Wabaunsee head coach Roger Alderman would’ve preferred to see more medals and personal-best times, but the Chargers only had seven girls and 10 boys available.
Given the circumstances, Alderman understood the results.
“The meet ran off very fast and we were stretched petty thin,” Alderman said in a release. “Still, we had several near-PRs (personal records) and put ourselves in good position for the regional meet at Valley Heights. We’ll have several events with potential to get to state and are looking forward to the opportunity.”