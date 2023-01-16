ALMA — Wabaunsee knew it had a big opportunity with playing Rock Creek at home, and the Chargers took advantage with stout defense and balanced offensive scoring to take down the Mustangs 57-49 Friday
The Chargers evened the season series as the Mustangs won the first matchup on Dec. 16, 51-45.
Wabaunsee (3-4) head coach Christian Ulsaker said this team knew with four straight losses after its 2-0 start, this team could compete with anybody.
“With seven seniors, our 3-4 record seems a little bit inflated,” Ulsaker said. “We know we are better than that. We lost some (games) that we felt like we should have won. I said, ‘We are not playing for January of February, we are playing for March.’ It is just going to continue to get better and better.”
Despite scoring 64 in the loss to St. Mary’s, Wabaunsee scored 45 points, 34 points and 32 points during the four-game losing streak.
All seven of Wabaunsee players that played scored with three players, Bryton Reves (15), Eli Oliver (15) and Ryan Schutter (11), scoring in double figures.
“Our issue so far this year has been putting the ball in the hoop,” Ulsaker said. “It was good to see the guys contribute, and they were not a one man show. We have got five guys on the court; you kind of have to account for them. That is going to hopefully pay dividends later in the season.”
It was very important for Wabaunsee to have Oliver and Schutter have a big game as the Chargers look at him to be a senior leader.
“Eli has been waiting for this moment. He as been behind Cade, his older brother, for the past three years. We said, ‘This is where you need to step up and be a leader’,” Ulsaker said. “And Ryan is growing into (a leader) as well. He is probably one of the freakiest athletes I have coached since I have been here with his length and how he can get up. It is really good to see them shine in a game where we get a win.”
The first quarter and the second quarter featured six lead changes. After Rock Creek (6-3) took a 26-25 lead midway through the second quarter, Wabaunsee’s Bryton Reeves made a 3-pointer to get the lead back, 28-25, and the Chargers scored the remaining five points of the second quarter to hold a 33-25 lead at halftime.
Wabaunsee was able to keep that momentum in the second half as it maintained the lead throughout the second half.
Rock Creek was unable to sustain an offensive rhythm in the second half.
“Offenisvely, we were not as good,” Rock Creek head coach Justin Smith said. “I felt like we did not get anything going to the rim. We kind of settled on some things.”
Wabaunsee was able to take away the paint offensively for Rock Creek, which caused the Mustangs to shoot 3-pointers, and they struggled with it.
“The first time we played them with a lot of backdoors, so we were giving them more contested 3s,” Ulsaker said. “If they make it, hats off to them. At halftime, we said, ‘Hey, got to stick with the game plan; to not get beat in the paint. Let them knock down some shots from the outside.’”
The Chargers stretched the lead to 50-39 with 5:15 remaining in the fourth quarter, it was their largest lead of the game.
Rock Creek gave a push as it shortened to lead to 54-49 with 2:00 remaining in the fourth quarter, but Wabaunsee did not let Rock Creek get any closer. Daegen Vinduska gave the Mustangs a boost in the second half with five points in the third quarter as he led the Mustangs with 12 points.
Along with how well Wabaunsee played offensively, Rock Creek did not play up to its best ability.
“We missed a bunch of free throws, we turned it over at times we shouldn’t, and we gave some stuff up defensively we normally don’t,” Smith said. “You can’t do that against one of the better teams in our league.”
Wabaunsee will play in a tournament next week at Royal Valley High School which includes a game Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The first game on Thursday will be against Chapman.
“Hopefully, this will just carry momentum into that tournament,” Ulsaker said. “Rock Creek is a big one for us. Our guys know that we can fight and win against anybody on our schedule. We were hoping get a win here, get three more next week, and then see what the season takes us from there.”
Rock Creek will next play Wamego at home on Friday, Jan. 27.