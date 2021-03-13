Never out of sight but always slightly out of reach, the Wabaunsee boys saw a remarkable postseason run come to end Saturday in the Class 2A state championship game at Bramlage Coliseum. Hillsboro simply was slightly better on this day, handing Wabaunsee a 59-50 in the final 2A contest of the 2020-21 season.
When the clock finally hit zero, Charger junior Braden Meseke received his second-place medal and unenthusiastically hoisted the runner-up state championship plaque along with his teammates and waited for the Trojans to get their championship medals and plaque.
During the ceremony, Meseke, who led all scorers Saturday afternoon with 22, continued to stare up at the video board hanging above mid-court, searing the final score into his brain.
"It's very disappointing," Meseke said. "Our end goal was obviously a state championship, but to get here was just an awesome feeling. The atmosphere was great. It gives us something to work toward for next year. We're going to work harder than ever and hopefully get back here.
“I'm going to keep that score in my head all offseason and next season and keep working harder than hell. I want to be the team who's ahead at the end raising the state championship plaque."
The Chargers (13-13) had won six straight games entering Saturday after a season thrown into tumult thanks to coronavirus protocols. But despite starting postseason play with a losing record, here they were, the second-best team in Class 2A.
"We never quit," Meseke said. "Every game, every practice, we were always ready to play and ready to go. It means a lot to my teammates and me that we've gotten this far. I believe in them and they believe in me. We just want to come out and compete every day, because we know we can beat any team when we play at our full potential."
That perseverance and hard work showed Saturday, as Wabaunsee saw itself in an early hole thanks to a quick and tenacious Hillsboro team that refused to let the Chargers develop any kind of sustained momentum.
A 10-0 Hillsboro run midway through the first quarter pushed the Trojans to a 14-4 advantage. That lead stretched to 11 early in the second quarter.
"We had been used to the last few teams running zones against us,” Wabaunsee head coach Christian Ulsaker said. “JCN (Jefferson County North) ran a zone and then Hoxie started out in a zone. Hillsboro is the complete opposite. They run a pressure, man-to-man defense. They get out on the wings, make it hard for guys to score. It was tough for us."
After that, though, the Chargers found their footing and started to push, goingon a 13-5 run to trim the Trojan's advantage to a 23-23 tie with 4:53 to play in the first half.
"We settled in,” Ulsaker said. “I think in the first quarter, we were trying to do too much one on one. It wasn't a team game. We've always been a team that's going to get out there, make the extra pass and make the open shots. We tried to take them one-on-one, which you're not going to do against Hillsboro. They do way too good a job of digging down on drivers (and) contesting all shots at the rim. We finally drove to the basket and then kicked it to an open (shooter), and that's kind of how we were able to dig back into the game."
But Hillsboro (23-3) never lost the lead. The Trojans answered the bell and went into the break up 31-27.
“I told them to have faith in our system and play with poise,” Hillsboro head coach Darrel Knoll said. “And they really listened. This team has done that all year. In every game, there’s going to be a run. When you’re making a run, keep doing what you’re doing, and when a team is making a run against you, withstand it. That’s been something we’ve talked about all year, and I thought it paid off tonight.”
From there, the chase really began. Wabaunsee continued to make plays and keep things swinging between a one-to-three possession deficit, but Hillsboro never let the Chargers fully catch fire to take the lead.
"I think that's a testament to Hillsboro,” Ulsaker said. “Either we had it and then they played a really good defensive possession, or they would have it and take (the lead) back up to six. We had our chances, don't get me wrong. But we didn't capitalize on opportunities offensively and Hillsboro did. So that was the difference in the game."
Junior Matthew Potucek led Hillsboro with 17 points, followed by 16 for sophomore Brekyn Ratzlaff and 14 points and 11 rebounds for junior Greyson Ratzlaff.
Junior Cade Oliver was the other double-digit scorer for Wabaunsee with 14.
The win gave Hillsboro its fourth state title for Hillsboro in school history, and the first since 1998. They also capture championships in 1991 and 1995.
“I didn’t realize it had been 30 years to the day since our first title in 1991,” said Knoll, who has been the coach for all four titles. “I’m just really happy for the guys more than anything else. They just kept getting better and better throughout the course of the year, and I just thought it was an outstanding season.”
For Wabaunsee, it marked their first second-place finish since 2005 and their fifth overall appearance in the state title game.
The Chargers lose three seniors off this team, including starters Tyler Lohmeyer and Dawson Schultz and sixth-man Jace Reves. But Ulsaker is excited and confident that Wabaunsee's underclassmen will keep the program in the hunt for a state title in the near future.
"We have a very big sophomore class,” Ulsaker said. “I expect good things from a lot of those players. Our team manager is actually our seventh man. He wasn't able to play today, so he will be one of our starters next year. We have a lot of good pieces coming in, so I'm excited to see what we can do for the next few years."