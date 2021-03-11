MANHATTAN — Hoxie gave a strong effort in the second half to put a dent in Wabaunsee’s lead, but the Chargers responded and commanded the fourth quarter to advance to the 2A State Championship game with a 73-56 win Thursday at Bramlage Coliseum.
Wabaunsee (13-12) started strong with a 18-8 early lead in the first quarter. The lead carried to 28-14 at the end of the first quarter.
The 3-pointer was falling for the Chargers early. They made five 3s in the first half to help claim a 38-23 lead at halftime.
That was exactly the start Wabaunsee head coach Christian Ulsaker wanted to knock off undefeated Hoxie (23-1).
“We stayed patient (offensively),” Ulsaker said. “We knew (Hoxie) was going to come out in a 2-3 (defense) because it would be very difficult to stick with us in man-to-man (defense). We attacked the gaps, and we found shooters and did well with that. We started out hot, which is good. (It) was a good jump (start).”
Wabaunsee had three players score in double figures. Sophomore Eli Oliver led the Chargers with 24 points.
“I think (Eli) might have been a little bit disappointed that he got snubbed on all league,” Ulsaker. “He is an upcoming riser. He is a scorer. He can get buckets on any anybody whenever he wants. It is nice when you have four other guys on the court you can focus on, so it gives him an opportunity to get his (points) when he needs it.”
Lohmeyer followed with 20 points and junior Brayden Meseke scored 12 points. Hoxie’s star center senior Harlan Obioha ended his high school career by scoring 36 points in the loss. The 7-footer overwhelmed Wabaunsee’s defense, which had nobody to match Obioha’s size.
“We knew we are not going to stop a 7-footer, nobody is in the state of Kansas,” Ulsaker said. “We are going to harass him, (and) make him work as hard as he can on the offensive and defensive end. Limit the 3s. He is going to get his (points), (and) we just have to take the other four guys away from him and make them get out of their game. That is what we do defensively.”
Knowing they couldn’t shut Obioha down, Ulsaker focused his defensive strategy on Hoxie’s guards. It worked to perfection for Wabaunsee on Thursday..
Hoxie came out strong in the third quarter. The Indians trimmed Wabaunsee’s lead to 42-33 with 3:43 remaining in the third quarter, which came as no surprise to Ulsaker.
“We knew Hoxie was going to come out in the second half and give us everything they got,” Ulsaker said. “Our (players) kind of got tight and we told them, ‘Calm down. Calm down’. They did, and we deserve the win.”
The Chargers stretched their lead out to 50-40 by the end of the third quarter, and they outscored Hoxie outscoring Hoxie 23-16 in the fourth quarter to clinch their place in the state championship game at 2 p.m. Saturday. Ulsaker is thrilled for the opportunity his players have earned.
“We are not done,” Ulsaker said. “I am lucky to have had (a state championship) as a player and a coach already. 5A as a player and 3A as a coach. I am just telling (our players) to embrace the moment, and do not let (the moment) get too big. Just go out and have fun, and that is what they have done.”