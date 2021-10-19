Postseason is just around the corner for high school volleyball teams around the state. KSHSAA released sub-state assignments on Monday. All sub-state tournaments will take place on Saturday.
No. 10 seed in the 6A west Manhattan High (11-20) will travel south to Wichita Northwest to face No. 7 Liberal (18-15) in the opening round of sub-state. If they win, they will face the winner of No. 2 Northwest (37-1) and either No. 15 Dodge City (6-26) or No. 18 Wichita West (0-20).
In Class 4A, No. 9 seed Wamego (16-19) will travel southeast to Altamont to face No. 10 Independence (11-17). The winner of that match will face either No. 1 in the east Labette County (33-3) and the winner of No. 16 Iola (7-21) and No. 17 Hayden (6-26).
No. 9 Rock Creek (19-15) will travel to Andale to face No. 8 Rose Hill (17-14). The winner will face either the host No. 1 seed Indians (32-2) or the winner of No. 16 Mulvane (4-23) and No. 17 Chapman (3-25).
In Class 3A, Riley County (7-26) will travel to Russell.
In Class 2A, Wabaunsee (28-7) will host its sub-state which will include fellow area school Valley Heights (26-9).
In Class 1A Div. I, Frankfort (12-22) will host its sub-state tournament. Blue Valley-Randolph (12-21) will travel to Frankfort.
Official matchups and seeds for classes 1, 2 and 3A will be set on Wednesday at 10 a.m.