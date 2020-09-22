Valley Heights football stayed at No. 2 in Class 1A in the latest Kpreps.com rankings following a 60-8 win over Horton.
The Mustangs trail just Olpe in the rankings heading into a major game against No. 3 Centralia. Centralia has long been the road block between Valley Heights and a league championship, as the Mustangs are just 1-28 in their last 29 meetings against the Panthers.
No other local teams found their way into the rankings this week. Frankfort and Riley County were listed in the "Others Considered" category for the 8-Man Division II and 3A classes, respectively.