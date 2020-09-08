Valley Heights is now the No. 2 team in Class 1A according to Kpreps.com.
The Mustangs dominated their week one match up against 3A Marysville, winning by a score of 32-12. They now sit behind only No. 1 Olpe after starting the season No. 4.
Manhattan High stayed put in the 6A rankings, slotting in at No. 4 after winning its opening game 21-7 over Garden City. The 6A standings saw some shuffling, with No. 1 Lawrence jumping up from No. 3, while No. 2 Derby and No. 3 Blue Valley-Stilwell both fell down one spot.
Riley County stayed in the 'Others Considered' category for the 3A classification following its week one win over St. Marys. Frankfort fell out of the 8-Man Division II 'Others Considered' category after dropping its season opener to Washington County.