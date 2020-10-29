Valley Heights moved into Kpreps.com’s final regular-season rankings only to have its postseason pulled out from underneath it.
The Mustangs were ranked No. 5 in Class 1A following a 7-1 finish to the regular season. However, they were forced to forfeit their first-round playoff game against Northeast-Arma because of problems stemming from the coronavirus.
The teams ranked above Valley Heights are No. 1 Olpe, No. 2 Centralia, No. 3 Smith Center and No. 4 Conway Springs. Valley Heights finishes the season 7-2. Centralia handed Valley Heights its only on-field loss in 2020.
Frankfort is the only other area team listed in the rankings, holding steady at No. 5 in the 8-Man Division II class. Frankfort (4-1) has not played in three weeks after having two games canceled because of a positive coronavirus case within the program and then having an off week.
Frankfort is behind No. 1 St. Francis, No. 2 Hanover, No. 3 Victoria and No. 4 Lebo. The Wildcats face Downs-Lakeside in the first round of the playoffs Thursday.
Riley County and Rock Creek were listed in the “Others Considered” category for Class 3A. Riley County (6-1) faces Smoky Valley in the first round of playoffs, while Rock Creek (5-2) will play Perry-Lecompton.