BLUE RAPIDS — There was no stopping Valley Heights on Friday.
The Mustangs had a superlative offensive effort against Wabaunsee, which was missing six starters from its defense because of quarantine.
It added up to a 58-0 win for Valley Heights at home.
All it took was a couple of plays — on some possessions, only one play — for the Mustangs to put points on the board.
Wabaunsee had a solid first drive going. It recorded a first down, but then an overthrow from quarterback Cade Oliver on a fourth-down attempt turned the ball over on downs.
And it was all Valley Heights (4-1) from then. Wabaunsee could not muster much on offense after that.
“(It was difficult to move the ball offensively) because we were missing seven offensive starters due to quarantine,” Wabaunsee head coach Jesse Rutledge said. “We had to play a lot of young guys, and we only had three days to (prepare) them (for this game). It is not an excuse because they still practice hard. But, (missing seven starters) is going to make anything tough against a ranked opponent.”
Rutledge still was pleased with his team given the circumstances.
“We went out and competed,” Rutledge said. “We gave everything that we had.”
All in all, the night belonged to the Mustangs. After the turnover on downs from Wabaunsee’s first possession, Valley Heights wasted no time getting on the scoreboard.
Three runs and a final rush from junior running back Trenton L’Ecuyer gave the Mustangs a 7-0 lead.
Valley Heights quarterback Cameron Beardsley got his first touchdown of the game on the first play of the Mustangs’ next possession with a big run. But with a missed extra point, the score was 13-0.
Despite how well Valley Heights played offensively, its defense was equally dominant.
“We refocused our guys after (Wabaunsee’s first possession) and kept their quarterback in the pocket,” Valley Heights coach Tony Ingram said. “That is what we talked about with our (defensive) ends all week.”
Wabaunsee’s next possession saw the Mustangs pick off a passes and return it for a touchdown to make the game 19-0.
After another three-and-out from Wabaunsee, senior Jake Yungeberg powered through Wabaunsee’s defense for a touchdown on the first play to make the game 26-0.
Ingram was pleased how he offense scored with ease Friday.
But he was aware he was facing a foe that wasn't at full strength.
“We don’t always score (on the first play of the possession),” Ingram said. “I wish we could. (Wabaunsee) was shorthanded, and I am sure that was a big part of why that happened. That is tough. It makes us tell our kids every day, 'It’s a fragile season. And you never know when that could be us.'”
Beardsley got his second rushing touchdown at the beginning of the second quarter. Though it was intended as a passing play, he didn’t find any open receivers, so he used his legs to get in the end zone from 30 yards out.
On the next possession, it was Yungeberg again, bulling his way through a couple of Wabaunsee defenders to score on a 45-yard run. An interception for a touchdown made the score 45-0 in favor of the Mustangs.
Wabaunsee (2-3) was able to get their first first down since the game's opening possession possession with about five minutes remaining in the second quarter. The Chargers drove to the Mustangs' 10-yard, but the possession once again ended with an interception — from a signal-caller well down its depth chart.
“That is our third-string quarterback,” Rutledge said. “He is a freshman. He is working on his reads. It’s unfortunate – and it sucks. We just have it keep getting better.”
The Mustangs controlled the time of possession in the second half. With a running game clock to begin the third quarter because of the lopsided score, Valley Heights marched its way down the field for a touchdown to go up 51-0.
The Mustangs added another touchdown on their final possession to cap the explosive outing.
Valley Heights remains at home next week, hosting Troy.
Wabaunsee hits the road, facing Jefferson County North.