The Valley Heights girls saw a double-digit lead evaporate in the final quarter and a half of the quarterfinals of the Class 2A state tournament Wednesday at Bramlage Coliseum.
Four seed Berean Academy was down by as much as 13 in the third quarter before outscoring five seed Valley Heights 15-9 in the fourth to defeat the Mustangs 46-43.
The loss ends Valley Heights season with a 21-3 overall record and ends the careers of three very successful seniors: Emma Yungeberg, Cat Toerber and Maddy Vermetten.
After falling down 2-0 to start the game, Valley Heights scored the next five points of the first quarter to took a 5-2 lead.
Berean Academy got a basket late in the quarter to shorten to lead to 5-4, but Yungeberg responded with a a bucket as time expired, pushing the Mustang lead to 7-4 after the first quarter.
After a slow first quarter, the baskets started to fall for Valley Heights.
Toerber knocked down three 3s in the second quarter along with four points from Yungeberg and two points from Abigail Steinfort.
Berean Academy (23-1) was not able to hit a 3-pointer in the first half, which allowed the Mustangs to gain some separation and lead 22-10 heading into the break.
“Early on with our help defense, we tried to take away their post primarily,” Valley Heights head coach Jordan Broxterman said. “Most possessions we did a really good job that in the first half. (Berean Academy) was missing shots.”
Berean Academy was able to curve its shooting struggles after halftime.
The Warriors make four 3s in the third quarter, shrinking the Mustang lead. Berean Academy cut the deficit to three, 28-25, with seconds left in the third quarter.
Valley Heights was able to respond with three straight baskets, stretching its lead back out to nine points before Berean Academy hit two 3s to cut the lead to 34-31 to end the third quarter.
“I think the biggest difference in this game was it got incredibly physical,” Broxterman said. “(The referee’s) started to let a lot more physicality. That affected our ability to find looks outside. We got shaky with the (ball) handling. We turned (the ball) over a little bit and that seemed to be a difference in the second half.”
The Lady Mustangs held a 38-31 lead at the beginning of the fourth quarter, but they were only able to score five more points for the remainder of the game.
Yungeberg, who led Valley Heights with 17 points, scored just three points in the fourth quarter.
With 26 second remaining, the Mustangs trailed 45-43 and were out of a timeouts. Broxterman was able to draw up a play.
Yungeberg got the ball at the free-throw line and drove to the paint for a jumper. The senior got the look she wanted, but was unable to get the shot to go and Berean Academy got the rebound.
After a free throw from the Warriors gave them a 46-43 lead with 2.6 seconds remaining, Valley Heights inbounded the ball from and got a shot off from half court to attempt to tie it up, but it came well short.
"It's tough," Broxterman said. "Last year (we made) the semifinals and (got) beat in a tough way. This year (we came in) having aspirations to play through to Saturday and that's not happening. Yeah, it is definitely disappointing for the girls. But that is what I love about this group, they expect to win every game. When that does not happen, there is definitely some disappointment."