BLUE RAPIDS — Entering Tuesday's Class 2A quarterfinal, Valley Heights only had lost one game all season.
The Mustangs refused to let Tuesday be their second setback.
Valley Heights jumped on Wabaunsee 15-2 and never looked back, as it went on to win 60-44 at home to clinch a spot in Friday's semifinals, which will be played at Bramlage Coliseum.
The Mustangs (20-1) didn't let the Chargers find a rhythm in the early going. They forced the visitors into seven first-quarter turnovers — nearly half the Chargers' total for the game. (Wabaunsee finished with 16 turnovers overall.)
By the end of the first quarter, Valley Heights led 21-11. When the teams jogged into the locker room at halftime, the Mustangs were up 33-21.
The hosts sealed the game in the third period, outscoring the Chargers 18-8. Though Wabaunsee (9-15) won the fourth quarter 15-9, it was far from enough to alter the result.
Valley Heights, the No. 2 seed in the semifinals, will play at either 3 p.m. or 7 p.m. Friday against either St. Mary's Colgan or Garden Plain. Sterling, the top-ranked team in 2A in the final Kansas Basketball Coaches Association poll of the regular season, will be the No. 1 seed and on the opposite side of the bracket from Valley Heights.
Sterling is 22-1 this season, with its lone loss a 65-44 neutral-site setback to Hugoton — the No. 2 team in 3A in the last KBCA rankings — on Jan. 22. Hugoton is in the 3A semifinals, facing Sabetha at 7 p.m. Thursday in Hutchinson.
