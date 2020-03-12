Turns out when two fast-paced, aggressive teams get together in the opening round of the state playoffs, things can get pretty physical.
In a game that saw two starters from each team foul out, Valley Heights held off a strong fourth-quarter surge from Wabaunsee to win 51-45 in the first round of the girls Class 2A state tournament at Bramlage Coliseum on Wednesday.
Valley Heights head coach Jordan Broxterman had no doubt the game would be hard-fought.
“We knew it was going to be that way,” Broxterman said. “They have athletes, we have athletes. They like to get out and pressure. We like to get out and pressure. We knew that this was going to be an extremely physical game.”
The Mustangs used their size to take charge in the paint. Valley Heights outrebounded Wabaunsee 47-32.
Leading the way was Emma Yungeberg. The 5-foot-10 sophomore led all scorers with 17 points to go along with a game-high 20 rebounds, including 12 on the defensive end.
Yungeberg caused havoc for the Chargers’ defense, creating foul trouble early for Wabaunsee en route to 14 free throw attempts.
“She’s a force,” Broxterman said. “She’s really aggressive.”
Wabaunsee head coach Trevor Keller said the Mustangs’ presence on the defensive boards especially hampered his team’s efforts.
“They rebounded the ball really well,” Keller said. “That was going to be key for us coming in and they beat us on it. They got lots of second and third opportunities and held us to one shot too many times.”
Broxterman said that his players understand the nature of state tournament games and it’s something they are comfortable with, especially in tight games.
“We knew this would be a tough one that might get ugly if it’s close toward the end of the game,” he said. “It’s the state tournament, so every game is going to be a physical battle. These girls understand that’s the way it’s going to be coming in and they’re embracing that competitive spirit.”
Keller said the Mustangs’ size and solid defense took his team off its game.
“In the first three quarters they did a really good job of taking away what we wanted to do offensively,” he said. “We got into foul trouble in the first half so we had a couple girls in and out.”
Down 34-21 entering the final quarter, the Chargers scored down 24 in the fourth period, including a trio 3-point buckets from Alexis Hafenstine. The 5-foot-3 senior led the Chargers with 13 points.
Down by as much as 16 at one point, the Chargers twice cut their deficit to six in the final two minutes.
“We had the ball in our hands with opportunities to make it a one possession game and we just could execute this time,” Keller said.
The Mustangs take on undefeated Spearville (24-0) at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Bramlage Coliseum.