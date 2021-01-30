The Valley Heights girls' basketball team jumped out to an early lead over Wetmore on Friday — and the Mustangs never let up.
Valley Heights cruised to a 45-24 win.
The Mustangs held a 9-3 lead at the end of the first quarter, and went into halftime ahead 18-7. Heading into the final period, the Mustangs were up 25-9 after limiting the Cardinals to just two points in the third quarter.
But Wetmore came alive in the fourth period, scoring 15 points. By then, however, it was too little, too late for the Cardinals.
Emma Yungeberg led the way offensively for the Mustangs, scoring a game-high 10 points.
But it was a well-balanced effort for Valley Heights, with eight of the 12 players who took the floor Friday scoring at least one point. Catherine Toerber and Maddy Vermetten were right behind Yungeberg; Toerber and Vermetten scored nine points apiece.
Emma Toerber finished with eight points.