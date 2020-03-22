Jordan Broxterman was in the middle of eating a hamburger at Freddy’s when he learned his season was over.
Broxterman, Valley Heights girls’ basketball coach, had just come from watching the the school’s boys’ basketball team play in the 2A state tournament at Bramlage Coliseum on March 12. He watched with his team, which was set to play in the state semifinals the next day.
At the time, the idea of not playing wasn’t even in the minds of the Valley Heights players and coaches. When Broxterman got up to leave, he looked toward the Mustangs’ star player, Sam Vermetten, telling her, “See you tomorrow.”
Thirty minutes later, while sitting in the restaurant, Broxterman received a call from Valley Heights athletics director Tony Trimble. The Kansas State High School Activities Association had just canceled the remainder of its state basketball tournaments, the 2A girls’ tournament included, to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
“Definitely didn’t finish it,” Broxterman said of the hamburger. “Lost my appetite after the phone call.”
At the same time, Vermetten’s phone wouldn’t stop buzzing. Returning home from the game with her mother, younger sister and the team’s manager, Vermetten saw the KSHSAA notification on Twitter. She immediately sent a screenshot of it into the team’s group chat, seconds before another teammate typed out the same update.
“No one could believe it,” Vermetten said. “Everyone was in shock.”
The mood contrasted starkly with the emotion the team had felt the night before, when it defeated Wabaunsee in the state tournament quarterfinals. The win set up a matchup against Spearville in the state semifinals. The route to the first state championship in program history was alive and well.
“That was the first thing we celebrated and the first thing (Broxterman) said when we got into the locker room,” Vermetten said. “We extended our season as far as we could because we were guaranteed two more games after that.”
Following the game, the players watched as other states made changes to their state tournaments by limiting fan access. Jokes circulated that they might play for the state championship in front of family members and no one else. A total cancellation wasn’t an option worthy of consideration.
Twenty four hours later, the Mustangs had to confront the reality that their efforts had been for naught.
Broxterman’s immediate thoughts were with his players. Holding a team meeting was impossible, as it was around 10:30 p.m. and all his players were either at home or on their way there for the night. Instead, Broxterman took matters into his own hand, driving to the homes of several players to meet with them in person.
One of Broxterman’s priorities centered around his team’s five seniors. The group’s high school careers coincided with Broxterman’s hiring as Valley Heights’ head coach.
“These five seniors stuck it out for four years with me, since I was a new coach,” Broxterman said. “To ride it out for four years and commit themselves to the program and me and work their butts off and have some great years and great records and have fun times (was special).”
For the seniors, the cancellation denied them an opportunity to have a proper send off. There were no hugs in the locker room following the game, no final team dinner.
For Vermetten, it meant she played her last game with her younger sister, Maddy, without knowing it.
These thoughts rushed through Vermetten’s head as the situation started to sink in. She and her teammates began working on ways to see each other one more time as a team. However, recommendations to socially distance started coming out almost as quickly as the team could come up with ideas.
The team hasn’t met as a group since it watched the boys’ game at Bramlage on March 12.
“The decision for us to get together defeats the purpose of every decision the governments and higher-ups have been making,” Broxterman said. “How do you go against that? If you’re keeping the kids’ interests in mind, it’s not the best thing to do.”
The lost opportunity to play for a state championship will scar a wonderful season for the Mustangs, who were 22-2 heading into the semifinal. At the time, it seemed like they had found their stride at the perfect time.
“Things were definitely clicking, especially in the Wabaunsee game,” Vermetten said. “I feel like we were all playing our best basketball we’d played all season and we were 100% confident. ... On Thursday, we were going into Friday thinking we were going to beat them and play in the championship on Saturday.”
Instead, Vermetten’s high school career was cut short. The senior started all four years for the Mustangs and scored more than 1,000 points in her time at Valley Heights.
The team’s emotions are still raw, with what-ifs staining an otherwise historic season for the Mustangs. However, while it ended in shocking fashion, Broxterman hopes his players will remember the good times more than the bad.
“Putting a trophy in our trophy case would have been great, but I don’t get to walk around all day with a trophy in my hands,” Broxterman said. “I do get to walk around with the memories of coaching these kids.”