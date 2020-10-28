Valley Heights has been forced to forfeit its opening round playoff game against Northeast-Arma due to issues caused by the coronavirus. The forfeit effectively ends the Mustangs' season.
The news was posted in a tweet by Northeast High athletic director Piper Richardson Wednesday evening. The KSHSAA 1A bracket shows Valley Heights losing by a score of 1-0.
"Due to COVID issues, Valley Heights will have to forfeit to us," Richardson said in the tweet. "We will not play football on Friday, Oct. 30. We automatically advance to play the winner of Uniontown vs. Troy on Friday, Nov. 6"
Valley Heights was the No. 2 seed in its sectional bracket after going 7-1 in the regular season. Northeast went 1-5 in the regular season.
The remainder of the KSHSAA playoffs begin Friday.