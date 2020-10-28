Valley Heights has been forced to forfeit its opening-round playoff game against Northeast-Arma because of issues caused by the coronavirus. The forfeit effectively ends the Mustangs' season.
The news was posted in a tweet by Northeast High athletics director Piper Richardson Wednesday evening. The KSHSAA 1A bracket shows Valley Heights losing by a score of 1-0.
"Due to COVID issues, Valley Heights will have to forfeit to us," Richardson wrote. "We will not play football on Friday, Oct. 30. We automatically advance to play the winner of Uniontown vs. Troy on Friday, Nov. 6"
Valley Heights head coach Tony Trimble confirmed to The Mercury via email that the program had to forfeit after "some COVID cases" were diagnosed this week.
Valley Heights was the No. 2 seed in its sectional bracket after going 7-1 in the regular season. Northeast went 1-5 in the regular season.
The remainder of the KSHSAA playoffs begin Friday.