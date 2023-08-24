After two seasons of relying on underclassmen to lead its football program, Valley Heights enters this fall more experienced and ready to prove itself.
Head coach Cody Trimble begins his third year at the helm. Last fall, injuries caused the team to take a step back, finishing 2-7 after a promising 4-5 record in Trimble’s first season.
Trimble believes their mindset will be a focus for the team as it looks to work toward a winning record.
“The biggest thing right now is having a little bit of confidence and knowing what it takes to win,” he said. “I don’t know that they have self-doubt, but just building some of that confidence is going to be key.”
Another key for the Mustangs in 2023 will be how quarterback Carson Spoonts progresses in his new offense. Valley Heights had been led by junior Mack Shanks until Spoonts, a senior coming from Eureka, earned the job during the opening practices.
Spoonts will have to adjust to a run-heavy, triple-option offense, but Trimble doesn’t foresee issues as the quarterback already owns the skillset needed to succeed.
“At Eureka last year he ran for 900 (yards) and threw for over 1000 (yards), so obviously he’s got the ability to run,” Trimble said. “We’re still gonna be the ground-and-pound team. No doubt about it. But I think Carson might allow us to open things up a little bit.”
Taking charge in the backfield will be the duo of running back Jayden DeWalt and fullback Kaison Bigham. DeWalt recorded 798 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on 109 carries last season. Trimble expects big things from Bigham who he said rushed for over 400 yards in just his first season as a ball carrier.
Clearing the way for the Mustangs will be its most experienced unit in an offensive line anchored by seniors Tyrel Wagner, Drake Slifer and Spencer Lees. Sophomores Creighton Smith and Lawson Stryker round out the line as underclassmen but were starters last season.
“I can’t forget to mention that the guys we return up front are all going to be really good guys for us,” Trimble said. “Those three seniors definitely have the experience, but the sophomores are right there with them too.
Defensively, Bigham highlights the unit as a two-time all-state linebacker. Trimble anticipates Spoonts joining him as a linebacker as well.
The Mustangs will open their season with a tough opponent in Centralia who finished 11-1 last season.
“There’s not a better opportunity to see where we’re at and what we’re made of to start the year,” Trimble said.
The Mustangs will later take on top-10 1A schools from last year in Troy, Wabaunsee and Smith Center. In Trimble’s eyes, the players have been putting in the work to compete against their class.
“Even after kind of two down years, we had more kids in the weight room this summer than we have in probably the last 10 years,” he said. “They’re hungry for it.”