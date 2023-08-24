081921_mer_spt_valleyheightsfootballpractice-5.jpg
Valley Heights players break out of a huddle during a practice Aug. 19, 2021.

 Staff photo by Lucas Boland

After two seasons of relying on underclassmen to lead its football program, Valley Heights enters this fall more experienced and ready to prove itself.

Head coach Cody Trimble begins his third year at the helm. Last fall, injuries caused the team to take a step back, finishing 2-7 after a promising 4-5 record in Trimble’s first season.