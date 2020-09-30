Following its 28-0 loss to Centralia last week, Valley Heights has fallen out of the Kpreps.com Class 1A rankings after sitting at No. 2 heading into the matchup.
The Mustangs still are in the "Others Considered" category. Centralia is the defending 1A champion and took the No. 2 spot in the rankings.
Elsewhere, Manhattan High reappeared in the "Others Considered" category for Class 6A. The Indians are coming off a 42-6 win over Topeka High. The last time they appeared in any form of the rankings came after their Week 2 loss to Junction City, when they were in the "Others Considered" category.
Wamego also appeared in the "Others Considered" category for Class 4A. It is the first time the Red Raiders, now 3-1, have appeared in the rankings in any fashion this season.
In Class 3A, Riley County remained in the "Others Considered" category after improving to 3-1. The same can be said for Frankfort in 8-Man Division II.